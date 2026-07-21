Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Shocking New Electro (Joe Fixit #5) 1:10 Statue

Step into the world of Marvel Comics as McFarlane Toys returns with new, highly detailed 1:10 scale collectible statues.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Electro 1:10 scale statue inspired by Marvel Comics and his appearance in Joe Fixit #5.

Based on interior art from Joe Fixit #5, Electro features his classic green and yellow suit with bold lightning effects.

The 2023 Joe Fixit miniseries brings Electro into Hulk and Spider-Man’s Las Vegas showdown against Kingpin and deadly foes.

Electro includes a collectible art card and themed backdrop, with pre-orders live now for $34.99 ahead of July 2026 release.

Max Dillon is back as McFarlane Toys unveils its latest set of Marvel Comics 1:10 scale statues. Electro made his debut in Marvel Comics in 1964 in The Amazing Spider-Man #9 and was among the first villains Spider-Man faced. Electro has grown alongside the wall-crawling hero, and now he is back with an impressive new figure inspired by the recent Marvel Comics Joe Fixit miniseries. Released in 2023, the Joe Fixit miniseries, written by Peter David, revisited the era of the Hulk during his Las Vegas days as a casino enforcer. This storyline eventually led him into a confrontation with Kingpin, and now, with the help of Spider-Man, he must take on some of Spider-Man's deadliest villains, including Electro.

Coming straight from the pages of Joe Fixit #5, Electro is amped up and ready to take on the Hulk himself with an electrifying new statue perfect for any comic book collection. Standing at a 1:10 scale, Electro has been faithfully brought to life from the interior artwork of Joe Fixit #5, page 13. The statue features his signature green and yellow super suit, electrifying headpiece, and a variety of sculpted lightning effects. Electro will include a collectible art card and a themed backdrop to help collectors bring the display to life even further. Pre-orders are already available through the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99, with a late July 2026 release date.

Electro (Joe Fixit #5) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene

"THE SMASHING FINALE! Featuring an amazing, spectacular, you might even say incredible, team-up between Joe Fixit and Spider-Man as they attempt to push Kingpin (and an impressive number of some of Spidey's toughest foes…) out of Las Vegas once and for all!"

Inspired by Joe Fixit #5.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

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