Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Enters the Future with DC Super Powers Batman Beyond

Step into the DC Comics Universe once again as McFarlane Toys goes retro, debuting a new DC Super Powers collectible action figure.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Batman Beyond to the retro DC Super Powers line, bringing Terry McGinnis into the classic scale.

Inspired by the 1999 Batman Beyond animated series, the figure celebrates Terry’s legacy as Bruce Wayne’s future Batman.

The 4.5-inch Batman Beyond figure features seven points of articulation, classic black-and-red suit detail, and a soft cape.

Packaged on a nostalgic DC Super Powers blister card, Batman Beyond is available now for $17.99 with no accessories.

Since McFarlane Toys brought back the DC Super Powers line, they have been bringing popular and iconic characters to the line. Since the toy line debuted in the 1980s, many comic book characters have appeared. It is fun to see modern characters getting these retro releases, and up next is Terry McGinnis, a.k.a. Batman Beyond. Batman Beyond originally debuted in 1999 in the hit WB animated series before appearing in the comics.

Terry would discover an aging Bruce Wayne and take on the mantle of Batman, with Bruce serving as his mentor. Now, DC Comics is bringing this legacy character to life with a brand-new DC Super Powers figure that comes in at 4.5 inches tall and has seven points of articulation. Terry is nicely detailed in his classic black-and-red Batsuit. He will come with no accessories but is featured on a nicely detailed, retro-inspired DC Super Powers card-back package. This final wave of DC Super Powers figures is already available for purchase right now for $17.99.

DC Comics DC Super Powers Batman Beyond Action Figure

"Decades into the future, Gotham City has evolved into Neo-Gotham, a metropolis of tremendous skyscrapers, flying cars, and sleek technology. In that brave new world, a new kind of Batman is required to keep the peace. Batman Beyond is featured in a soft fabric cape. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters."

Product Features 4.5-inch scale (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the DC Super Powers series

7 Points of articulation

DC Super Powers-themed blister card packaging

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!