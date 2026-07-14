Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Has Revealed A New 7" Alex Ross-Inspired Superman

McFarlane Toys brings Alex Ross’s Justice Superman to life as a 7-inch Page Punchers figure — includes an art card, extra hands, display base and an English reprint of Justice #1. Available late July 2026.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new 7-inch Superman figure inspired by Alex Ross’s iconic artwork from DC Comics Justice.

The Superman Justice figure is a Red Platinum Edition Page Punchers release launching alongside the matching Batman.

Accessories include extra hands, a display base, Alex Ross art card, fabric cape, new head sculpt, and Justice #1.

Superman is priced at $27.99, with preorders expected soon and the McFarlane Toys DC Direct release set for late July 2026.

There are plenty of legendary comic book artists throughout history, but few have brought superheroes to life quite like Alex Ross. His realistic painted artwork has become instantly recognizable, capturing iconic heroes and villains in a way unlike anything else seen in comics. One of his biggest projects was Kingdom Come, along with other major works such as the 2005 DC Comics miniseries Justice. Now, McFarlane Toys is paying tribute to Alex Ross and his iconic artwork with a brand-new set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures. The legendary artwork by Alex Ross has now been transformed into a 7-inch action figure, as Superman comes to life straight from the pages of Justice.

This version of the Man of Steel will be released as a Red Platinum Edition figure and will be released alongside the Justice #1 Page Punchers Batman figure. Accessories will include a collectible art card featuring Alex Ross artwork, a display base, interchangeable hands, and an updated Superman sculpt with a fabric cape and a brand-new head. As part of the DC Page Punchers line, Superman will also include an English reprint copy of DC Comics Justice #1, allowing fans to experience the legendary story alongside the figure. Pre-orders are not available just yet, but fans should be able to find them soon. Superman is expected to be released in late July 2026 for $27.99.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Superman (Justice) Figure with Comic

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton™ as a baby, Kal-El™ was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, superspeed, heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, super-breath, and flight. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

SUPERMAN is based on his look from the JUSTICE comic

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes extra hands, art card and base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book JUSTICE #1

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

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