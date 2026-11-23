Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dune: part three, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Prepares Collectors for Dune: Part Three with Chani

McFarlane Toys adds Chani from Dune: Part Three to its 7-inch action figure lineup, featuring 22 points of articulation and accessories.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Dune: Part Three Chani 7-inch figure, bringing Zendaya’s fierce Fremen warrior to collectors.

The Dune Chani action figure features up to 22 points of articulation for dynamic poses and display-ready desert scenes.

Accessories include a crysknife, fremkit, belt, soft-goods scarf, collectible art card, and environmental display base.

Chani is available to pre-order from the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99, with more Dune: Part Three figures teased.

McFarlane Toys is bringing Chani back to the display shelf as the Dune saga prepares for its next big-screen chapter. Based on her appearance in Dune: Part Three, this 7-inch figure gives collectors another chance to add one of Arrakis' fiercest Fremen warriors to their growing collection. Played by Zendaya in the recent films, Chani is more than a skilled Fremen fighter; she becomes Paul's emotional anchor and a powerful voice of resistance, increasingly questioning the destiny others envision for him. As a central figure in the story, she balances her fierce loyalty to her people with the complicated place Paul Atreides occupies in their future.

McFarlane's now brings her back to 7-inch form with 22 points of articulation, capturing her appearance in Dune: Part Three. For accessories, Chani gets a crysknife, a fremkit, an accessory belt, along with a nice set of soft-goods elements. This mix of character-specific gear nicely brings her to life and will be the perfect pocket figure to watch Dune: Part Three in theaters this December. Chani is available to pre-order on the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99, with shipping currently estimated for December. Be on the lookout for more Dune: Part Three figures from McFarlane, like the McFarlane Elite Edition Paul Atreides.

Chani | Dune: Part Three | 7in

"A fierce Fremen warrior and leader, Chani is determined to protect her people and their future, no matter the cost."

Product Features

– CHANI™ is based on her look in the upcoming theatrical film DUNE: PART THREE™

– Incredibly detailed 7" scale action figure

– Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

– Includes crysknife, fremkit, accessory belt, soft goods scarf, collectible art card, and environmental figure base

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