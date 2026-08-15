Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals Batman Returns Battle-Damaged Catwoman Figure

McFarlane Toys expands the DC Multiverse with new releases that bring iconic characters to life, including a Battle-Damaged Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman from Batman Returns.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Batman Returns Battle Damaged Catwoman Deluxe figure inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic look.

This Catwoman DC Multiverse release includes two head sculpts, including a battle-damaged mask with visible blonde hair.

Accessories for the Batman Returns Catwoman figure include her signature whip, taser, display base, and art card.

Catwoman pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with McFarlane targeting a late-August 2026 release for collectors.

It was not too long ago that McFarlane Toys debuted an entire wave of Batman Returns Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures. This wave consisted of Batman, Catwoman, Penguin, and a Red Platinum version of Max Shreck. One of the hottest figures in that wave was Catwoman, which sold out almost everywhere. It now looks like McFarlane is bringing Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman back with a brand-new Batman Returns Battle-Damaged Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure.

This version of the iconic DC character has been faithfully recreated from the film and will include two head sculpts. One of them will feature her battle-damaged mask, which will showcase her blonde hair breaking through her damaged mask, capturing her final moments from the ending of Batman Returns. She will also come with a nice variety of accessories, including her signature taser and whip. There are not many Catwoman figures from DC Multiverse based on the films, so if you are missing one, this might be the figure you need for your collection. Pre-orders are already live for the Battle-Damaged Batman Returns Catwoman for $34.99, with an expected late-August 2026 release.

Battle Damaged Catwoman (Batman Returns) Deluxe Edition

"The sequel to 'Tim Burton's Batman (1989)' pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin™ and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman™."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Catwoman as featured in the Batman Returns film

Accessories include an extra head, a whip, a taser and a display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures!

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