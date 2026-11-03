Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals DC Multiverse Batman (The World – Paris) Figure

McFarlane Toys brings its DC Multiverse Batman: The World — Paris 7-inch figure to collectors; available for pre-order at $27.99 with estimated shipping in November.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Multiverse Batman: The World - Paris figure, bringing a global Dark Knight to collectors.

Inspired by DC Comics' 2021 Batman: The World anthology, this Paris Batman adapts the French chapter’s design.

The 7-inch Batman figure features Ultra Articulation, two extra hands, a Batarang, display base, and art card.

Batman fans can pre-order the McFarlane Toys Paris figure now for $27.99, with shipping expected in November.

McFarlane Toys is taking the Dark Knight across the globe with a new DC Multiverse collectible inspired by DC Comics' Batman: The World! This time, Batman is heading to the streets of Paris with a new 7-inch scale figure, bringing an international take on the Caped Crusader to collectors. For decades, Batman has protected Gotham City from some of the most dangerous criminals in the DC Universe. However, his mission to fight crime extends far beyond the streets of his hometown. In 2021, DC Comics released Batman: The World, an international anthology featuring stories from creative teams across 14 countries.

Each story presented a different interpretation of the Dark Knight, exploring how Batman's mission and legacy could reach readers around the world. The Paris chapter was created by French comic book creators Mathieu Gabella and Thierry Martin, and now McFarlane Toys brings this international version of the Dark Knight to life with its newest Batman figure. The Caped Crusader comes with two additional hands, a Batarang, and a display base. Pre-orders for this international Bat are already up for pre-order at $27.99, with an estimated shipping date in November.

Batman (The World – Paris) 7" Figure

"Batman has long fought his war on crime within the dark and twisted confines of Gotham City. But when he looks beyond the bridges, alleys, and skyscrapers, the Dark Knight realizes that the call for justice knows no borders, and there are wrongs to be righted everywhere. When Bruce Wayne's travels take him around the globe, Batman is there to stop any wrongdoings that may arise. No matter where in the world he is, he is always Batman!"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, batarang, and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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