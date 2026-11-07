Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spider-man

McFarlane Toys Reveals New 1:6 The Amazing Spider-Man #642 Statue

McFarlane Toys brings The Amazing Spider-Man #642 to life with a new 1:6 scale collectible featuring an environmental base and backdrop, plus an included reprint of the comic.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1:6 Spider-Man statue inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man #642 comic cover art.

The Spider-Man collectible features a detailed environmental base and backdrop for a dynamic comic-style display.

Each 1:6 Spider-Man release includes a reprint of The Amazing Spider-Man #642 plus a collectible art card.

Priced at $49.99, the Spider-Man statue is up for preorder now and is expected to swing into stores in November 2026.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging back into collections as McFarlane Toys is expanding its Marvel Collectibles lineup once again. A new 1:6 scale Spider-Man statue is on the way, inspired by Todd McFarlane's The Amazing Spider-Man #642. This collectible recreates the iconic web-slinger's comic book appearance in all of his 90s glory and features a detailed environmental display base. As with most McFarlane 1:6-scale statues, a backdrop is included to make the comic book truly three-dimensional.

Of course, this release wouldn't be complete without some comic book goodness, and McFarlane did include a reprint copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #642. The issue follows the "Origin of the Species" storyline, which puts Spider-Man and his loved ones in danger following the birth of Norman Osborn's child. The statue, priced at $49.99, is currently available for preorder through most online retailers, including Entertainment Earth. Spidey is expected to ship in November 2026, and be sure to keep an eye out for more of McFarlane Toys' 1:6 scale statues that not only give fans truly incredible collectibles, but also contain a piece of comic book history to dive deeper into. Excelsior!

The Amazing Spider-Man #642 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man #642, this 1:6 scale collectible comes with an environmental base and backdrop scene. Also included is an art card with character artwork on the front and a comic synopsis on the back. Plus, Rocket is packed with an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man #642 comic!"

"ORIGIN OF THE SPECIES PART 1: When Norman Osborn's baby is born, every villain on the planet wants the first-ever strain of pure Goblin blood, leaving Spider-Man's friends and family exposed to a sinister plan."

INSPIRED BY THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ISSUE #642.

1:6th scale statue with an environmental base and backdrop.

Includes The Amazing Spider-Man #642 comic book and a collectible art card with character artwork on the front and a comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

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