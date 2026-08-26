Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Reveals New DC Multiverse Batman & Robin 1966 2-Pack

McFarlane Toys has revealed a new DC Multiverse 2-Pack as the Classic TV Series Batman and Robin are back and ready for action

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Multiverse Batman 1966 TV Series 2-Pack with Adam West Batman and Burt Ward Robin.

Classic Batman and Robin arrive in 7-inch scale with soft-goods capes, strong likenesses, and retro-inspired design.

Batman 1966 accessories include unmasked heads, extra hands, a Shakespeare bust, Batarang, and Bat-radio.

The Batman and Robin 2-Pack is up for preorder now at $49.99 through McFarlane Toy Store with August 2026 release.

The '60s are calling, as McFarlane Toys is stepping into the DC Multiverse once again with a brand-new Batman Classic TV Series set. McFarlane has its own wave of Batman 1966 figures, which feature more retro articulation and designs. However, both Adam West's Batman and Burt Ward's Robin are coming to life in the DC Multiverse at a 7-inch scale. Both figures are packed with impressive articulation, fabric capes, and unmasked head sculpts that capture each actor's likeness.

This fun two-pack will include soft-goods capes, interchangeable hands, and other iconic elements from the 1966 show, such as the Shakespeare bust, Batarang, and Bat-radio. It is always fun to see releases like this come to life in McFarlane's DC Multiverse line, and it will be sad to see them leave at the end of 2026. However, collectors will not have to wait too long to own this fun Batman and Robin two-pack, as it is already up for preorder for $49.99. Be sure to reserve yours right now on the McFarlane Toy Store, with an expected late August 2026 release.

Batman and Robin (Batman Classic TV Series) 2-Pack 7" Figure

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

ncredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Batman and Robin as featured in the classic 1960's TV show.

Accessories include unmasked Batman head portrait, 6 extra hands, bust statue, 1 radio 2 art cards and 2 bases.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

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