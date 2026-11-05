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McFarlane Toys Unleashes Necroplasm Spawn with New Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys brings green Necroplasm Spawn to Page Punchers with a 7-inch figure, special Spawn comic cover, sword, and display accessories.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Necroplasm Spawn to Page Punchers with a 7-inch figure featuring a bold translucent green design.

Necroplasm Spawn includes Ultra Articulation, a sword, display base, collectible art card, and Spawn #300 variant comic.

The new Page Punchers Necroplasm Spawn release gives Al Simmons a striking makeover inspired by Todd McFarlane’s comics.

McFarlane Toys Store will offer standard and Gold Label Autograph Series Necroplasm Spawn figures for November 2026.

Spawn is getting a striking new makeover as McFarlane Toys expands its Page Punchers lineup with the new Necroplasm Spawn! Al Simmons is back in a bold green color scheme, giving Todd McFarlane's legendary Hellspawn a wicked new look. The figure features McFarlane's Ultra Articulation design with up to 22 moving parts and, of course, comes with a display base and collectible art card. Just like most releases in McFarlane Toys' Page Punchers series, Necroplasm Spawn also includes a reprint comic book. This one is a special-edition variant of Spawn #300, showcasing impressive artwork of the translucent green Necroplasm Spawn.

The figure itself features some very impressive translucent green plastic that will really shine in any Al Simmons collection. He also comes armed with a sword for some dynamic display options. McFarlane Toys' Page Punchers figures are a unique line of collectibles that bridges the gap between action figures and comic books in a really fun way. Two versions of Necroplasm Spawn will be available through the McFarlane Toys Store: a standard release and an Autograph Series Gold Label edition. Be sure to check them out, with an expected November 2026 release!

Necroplasm (Page Punchers: Spawn) 7" Figure w/Comic

"A Government agent, Al Simmons was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes comic book, art card signed by Todd McFarlane, sword and base.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures.

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