McFarlane Toys Unveils Batman: Fighting The Frozen 7" Page Puncher Prepare for a new and original wave of DC Multiverse figures as McFarlane Toys debuts Batman: Fighting The Frozen

McFarlane Toys and DC Direct are back with a brand new DC Page Puncher 7" figure wave. We have seen quite a few of these new Page Punchers wave with Injustice 2, Black Adam, The Flash, and even Aquaman. These fantastic waves feature a brand new DC Comics comic book and a sweet 7" scale figure to pair with it. Well, it looks like McFarlane Toys has a new set of figures coming as they reveal Batman: Fighting The Frozen. This set of figures features three iconic members of the Bat-Family with Batgirl, Batman, and Robin, but with a caveman inspired twist. Unlike previous DC Multiverse figures, this set is an entirely original design and will include an original and exclusive comic book with each figure.

We have seen original figures in the past from McFarlane Toys with DC Multiverse with Todd McFarlane Wonder Woman and Batman designs. However, this is something completely different as this is a new era of Batman and his squad, and in a design, we have not really seen them in before. Batman: Fighting the Frozen is currently a mystery, but one can imagine two different scenarios for the story. One is that these are different characters from the primal past that take on the mantle of Batman and the Bat-Family. Or, the Bat-Family has traveled to the past or the arctic and must survive with what they can find. The mysterious robot in the promo image is also very interesting, giving our heroes a villain to display with. Whatever the story is, these Batman figures look fantastic, and McFarlane Toys might have a hit on their hands with these. Pre-orders are unknown at the moment but stay tuned, as they should be arriving soon. Until then, DC collectors can find all things DC Multiverse right here in the meantime.