Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils DC Classic Wonder Woman (Collector Edition)

The DC Multiverse is ending, but new heroes and villains are here and ready to join your collection from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new DC Classic Wonder Woman figure, even as the DC Multiverse line nears its end.

The 7-inch Wonder Woman figure is inspired by Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #72, drawing from Diana’s iconic 1993 look.

Accessories include the Lasso of Truth, axe, sword, shield, extra hands, a display base, and art card.

Wonder Woman pre-orders are live now for $34.99, with the McFarlane Collector Edition set for late July 2026.

The DC Multiverse line may be coming to an end, but McFarlane Toys still has some impressive releases up its sleeve. A brand-new wave of McFarlane Collector Edition DC Comics figures is on the way, including the return of Wonder Woman. It looks like we're heading back to the '90s, as Princess Diana returns with a brand-new figure inspired by her appearance in Wonder Woman Vol. 2 #72. The issue was released in March 1993 and features an iconic cover illustrated by legendary comic book artist Brian Bolland.

McFarlane Toys faithfully brings this version of Diana to life with her vibrant costume, an impressive selection of accessories, and her voluminous '90s hairstyle. Accessories include an axe, sword, shield, multiple interchangeable hands, and the Lasso of Truth. She also comes with a McFarlane display base and a collectible art card featuring artwork from the classic comic. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, and Wonder Woman is expected to release in late July 2026.

Wonder Woman (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Wise as Athena, stronger than Hercules, swift as Hermes, and beautiful as Aphrodite, Wonder Woman is Diana, daughter of Zeus. She is the princess of an ancient tribe of warrior woman known as the Amazons, and a founding member of the Justice League. After a childhood spent learning the arts of war on the island of Themyscira, she ventured into the world of mortals as the Amazons' ambassador of peace. Diana abides by a strict ethical code; her goal is peace and harmony between women and men. But she knows there's a very long way to go before this can be achieved. "

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Includes extra hands, lasso, axe, sword, shield and base.

Includes colectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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