Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Absolute Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Exclusive Elite Edition Absolute Batman Figure

McFarlane Toys’ Elite Edition Absolute Batman figure brings the Dark Knight’s brutal comic book design to life in glorious detail

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils an Elite Edition Absolute Batman figure inspired by Absolute Batman #16 and Poison Ivy’s clash.

The 7-inch Absolute Batman release features premium paint, a wired cape, 22 points of articulation, and brutal detail.

Absolute Batman includes two heads, extra hands, a swappable logo, battle axe, buzz saw, and gauntlet saws.

Walmart Collector Con gets the exclusive Absolute Batman figure at $49.97, with a November 2026 release planned.

The DC Comics Absolute Universe has been a real treat for collectors and DC fans alike. Absolute Batman has taken the world by storm, with the comic book series continuing to top the charts. However, we have yet to see action figures based on this wildly popular comic run, until now!McFarlane Toys might be losing its DC Comics license soon, but they're certainly going out with a bang as they debut the McFarlane Elite Edition Absolute Batman figure. This release is inspired by Absolute Batman #16, as the Dark Knight takes on the power and fury of Absolute Poison Ivy.

As for accessories, McFarlane Toys has included two interchangeable heads, extra hands, a magnetic swappable logo, a battle axe, a buzz saw, and gauntlet saws. This impressive seven-inch figure features a wired cape, premium paint applications, and 22 points of articulation. Many more Absolute figures are on the way, so it is nice to see McFarlane Toys throwing their name in the hat before their run ends. The figure will be released as a Walmart Collector Con exclusive for $49.97, and it can also be pre-ordered through the McFarlane Toys Store. The Dark Knight is set to bring some serious power to your collection in November 2026.

McFarlane Elite Edition #16 Absolute Batman

"Experience the pinnacle of action figures with the McFarlane Elite Edition Batman. Standing at 7 inches, this Absolute Batman figure showcases exceptional detail, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike. Crafted by McFarlane Toys, renowned for their high-quality collectibles, this edition features intricate design and articulation. A true representation of Batman, it captures the essence of Gotham's hero. Perfect for display or imaginative play, this figure will enhance any collection. Ideal for gift-giving to enthusiasts who appreciate the iconic world of DC Comics."





Official McFarlane Toys brand action figure

7-inch Elite Edition for superior detail

Absolute Batman #16 with authentic design

Highly articulated for dynamic posing

Ideal for collectors and DC Comics fans

Compatible with other McFarlane figures

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