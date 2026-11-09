Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Image Comics Founders Series Prophet Figure

McFarlane Toys brings Image Comics' Prophet to life with a new Elite Edition figure featuring multiple weapons and more.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Prophet to its Image Comics Founders Series with a 7-inch Elite Edition figure inspired by Rob Liefeld.

Image Comics hero John Prophet debuted in Youngblood #2, a WWII soldier enhanced by experiments and awakened in the future.

The Prophet figure includes a blaster rifle, pistol, sword, two knives, six extra hands, an art print, and art card.

Pre-orders are live for $49.99, with McFarlane calling Prophet the sixth and final Image Comics Founders Elite release.

McFarlane Toys is continuing to celebrate the legacy of Image Comics with a new addition to its Founders Series line. It is time to return to the 90s with John Prophet, who made his Image Comics first appearance back in Youngblood #2. Created by Rob Liefeld, Prophet originally lived during World War II and volunteered for experimental medical procedures. As expected, these experiments enhanced his physical abilities, giving him superhuman strength, speed, durability, and stamina. He would then find himself placed into suspended animation, awakening in a very different future.

Prophet comes equipped for battle with an impressive selection of accessories, including a blaster rifle, blaster pistol, sword, two knives, and six interchangeable hands. The release also includes a Prophet art print, collectible art card, and an ELITE POINTS card. Oddly enough, McFarlane Toys is stating that this is the sixth and final Elite Edition action figure in the Image Comics Founders Series. Which is pretty odd, as these figures would be a great alternative with the DC Multiverse being removed. Pre-orders for Prophet are already live for $49.99 with a December 2026 release.

Prophet (Image Comics Founders Series) McFarlane Elite Edition

"Rob Liefeld is a comic industry legend, fan-favorite and one of the original founders of Image Comics. His creations dominate the cosplay circuit and his signings always draw huge crowds."

Prophet is the 6th and final Elite Edition action figure released from the Image Comics Founders Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes a Prophet art print, blaster rifle, blaster pistol, sword, 2 knives, 6 extra hands and collectible art card.

Base included can be arranged with future Image Comics, Founders Elite figures!

Includes an ELITE POINTS card and a collectible art card.

Elite Points can be used to redeem incredible rewards and one of a kind prototypes. Visit elite.mcfarlanerewards.com to reedem your points.

Featured in Image Comics Founders Series, McFarlane Elite Edition window box packaging with gold foil accents.

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