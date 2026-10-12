Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, witchblade

McFarlane Toys Unveils Image Comics Founders Series Witchblade Figure

McFarlane Toys continues to expand its Image Comics Founders Series with Sara Pezzini — the iconic, deadly Witchblade.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Witchblade to its Image Comics Founders Series, bringing Sara Pezzini to 7-inch scale.

The Witchblade figure features 22 points of articulation, plus a second head, swappable hands, sword, and dagger.

Based on Top Cow’s 1995 debut heroine, Witchblade channels Sara Pezzini’s deadly artifact with comics-inspired detail.

McFarlane’s Witchblade release includes an art print, collectible card, display base, and Walmart preorder for $49.97.

Despite moving away from the DC Comics license, McFarlane Toys continues to dive deeper into the world of comic books. Its ongoing Image Comics Founders Series will continue to bring independent comic book heroes and villains to life in glorious 7-inch action-figure form. The latest character to join this line is Sara Pezzini, a.k.a. Witchblade. Witchblade debuted in 1995 and was created by Top Cow Productions, an imprint of Image Comics. Sara Pezzini was a New York City police detective who found herself bonded to an ancient supernatural artifact capable of transforming into an assortment of weapons, armor, and more.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing Witchblade to life with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure featuring 22 points of articulation, a secondary head sculpt, swappable hands, a sword, a dagger, and more. This Image Comics Founders Series release will also include a Witchblade art print, a collectible art card, and a display base. Preorders are already live for $49.97, and the figure seems to be available exclusively through Walmart.

Sara Pezzini (Witchblade) Image Comics Founders Series

"Marc Silvestri made history as one of the founding partners of Image Comics in 1992. Creator, businessman, savant, writer, teacher, artist… these are only a few of the words that one would associate with Marc. He is well known for his work on iconic Marvel titles such as The X-Men, Wolverine and The Incredible Hulk."

"As CEO of Top Cow Productions, his mandate was specific; produce the next generation of heroes and do it different than everyone else. Marc masterminded the Top Cow Universe through properties like Cyber Force, Witchblade, and The Darkness. When Hollywood started its love affair with comic book characters in the mid-1990s Marc helped position Top Cow as a vital production company in film and television."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!