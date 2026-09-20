Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Classic Collector Edition Mera Figure

McFarlane Toys still has DC Classic McFarlane Collector Edition figures up its sleeve as the DC Multiverse runs through 2026.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Collector Edition Mera figure, adding another standout release to DC Multiverse.

The 7-inch DC Comics Mera figure features detailed sculpting, Ultra Articulation, a trident, display base, and art card.

Mera’s DC Comics legacy began in Aquaman #11 in 1963, where she debuted as a warrior from Xebel and future queen.

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Mera Collector Edition are live now for $34.99 ahead of a late September 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is making a splash as they are stepping into Atlantis once again with a brand-new DC Multiverse figure. An entire new wave of DC Classic McFarlane Collector Edition figures is on the way, including the arrival of Mera. Mera first appeared in DC Comics with Aquaman #11 back in 1963 and was created by Jack Miller and Nick Cardy. She is a powerful warrior who eventually becomes Aquaman's wife and the Queen of Atlantis. McFarlane now brings her to life with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure that is highly detailed, nicely articulated, and packed with color. McFarlane has given her an aquatic base, as well as a trident, a collectible art card, and display base. This is a nice figure to help finish off your growing Justice League or Aquaman collection before the DC Multiverse ends at the end of 2026. Pre-orders are already live for $34.99, with a late September 2026 release.

Mera (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition

"A native of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel, an ancient Atlantean penal colony, Mera was trained as an assassin and grew up with a deep suspicion of Atlantis. However, when instructed to kill Aquaman, she fell in love with him and fought by his side. When Aquaman left Atlantis to make a life in the surface world, she went with him, but had difficulty adjusting. She got a welcome chance to return to adventuring during Aquaman and the Others' quest to fight Black Manta and retrieve stolen Atlantean artifacts."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes trident and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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