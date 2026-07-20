Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Unveils New Q-Fig Spawn (Image Comics) Blind Box

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled a brand-new set of Spawn (Image Comics) 3.5" Blind Box Q-Fig figures, featuring 10 to collect

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands the Q-Fig blind box line with Spawn 3.5-inch vinyl figures based on Spawn's Universe.

The Spawn Q-Fig lineup includes 10 collectibles, featuring Spawn, Clown, Redeemer, Violator, and more.

Chase variants include Silver Metallic Clown, Gold Metallic Redeemer, Noir Violator, and Red Metallic Spawn.

Spawn blind boxes are priced at $19.99, with July release plans and pre-orders expected through McFarlane Toys.

Following Toys is continuing to debut new QMX blind box figures as it relaunches the Q-Fig line. It looks like Batman: The Animated Series is kicking things off with a hero and villain-focused drop, each featuring 10 figures to collect. Now, McFarlane Toys is expanding the Q-Fig Blind Box Series with Image Comics' own franchise, Spawn. Spawn's Universe now comes to life with an impressive new set of blind box figures featuring adorable artwork and detailed stylization that fits the Q-Fig format. Coming in at 3.5 inches tall, there will be 10 figures for Image Comics fans to collect, including Clown, Spawn, Redeemer, and Violator.

McFarlane Toys was sure to include rare versions of each figure, including a Silver Metallic Clown, Gold Metallic Redeemer, Noir Violator, and Red Metallic Spawn. Plus two ultra-rare releases will also be available: a Gold Violator and a Black Light Spawn. Each figure is packed with detail and will make an adorable addition to any growing Spawn collection. Each blind box is priced at $19.99, with releases scheduled for July. Be on the lookout for pre-orders on a variety of sites, including the McFarlane Toys Store.

Spawn (Image Comics) 3.5" Q-Fig Blind Box

"Introducing the QMx Blind Box Q-Fig figures, 3.5" stylized collectibles featuring fan-favorite Spawn characters. Each Q-Fig captures an epic "moment in time" through dynamic poses, expressive sculpting, and environmental bases designed to bring iconic characters to life. Hunt for chase figures with rare alternate paint deco! Collect them all and expand your Q-Fig universe one surprise at a time."

Inspired by iconic Spawn characters.

Compact collector-friendly 3.5" scale.

Features expressive poses and premium sculpted details.

Crafted from high-quality PVC materials with premium paint deco.

Blind box packaging, figure received is randomly selected.

Collect all Qmx Q-Figs from McFarlane Toys!

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