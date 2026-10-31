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McFarlane Toys Unveils New Soranik Natu Green Lantern Corps Figure

McFarlane Toys' DC Page Punchers line adds Soranik Natu — a 7-inch figure with 22 points of articulation that includes a reprint of Green Lantern Corps #47.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Soranik Natu to DC Page Punchers, expanding its green lantern lineup ahead of 2027.

The Sinestro daughter joins the Green Lantern Corps with a 7-inch figure inspired by Green Lantern Corps #47.

Soranik Natu includes 22 points of articulation, extra hands, energy constructs, a display base, and art card.

Preorders are live now for $39.74, with the new green lantern Page Punchers release set for November 2026.

McFarlane has been putting the pedal to the metal with Green Lantern, building up their armies before they lose the license in 2027. Not only have we seen a nice variety of army builders arriving, but now two more iconic female Lanterns are on the way. One of them is Soranik Natu, the biological daughter of the one and only Sinestro. She made her first appearance in DC Comics with Green Lantern Corps: Recharge #1 back in 2005. She has had many run-ins with several Lanterns, including Hal Jordan and Kyle Rayner, and even followed in her father's footsteps by taking on the yellow ring for herself.

Now, Soranik Natu is getting a brand-new DC Page Punchers figure from McFarlane Toys that will come with a reprint copy of Green Lantern Corps #47. Coming in at 7 inches tall with 22 points of articulation, Soranik will have two extra hands and come with two energy constructs. She will also feature a collectible art card and display base, and the pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store. It looks like this new wave of Page Punchers is getting a price increase to $39.74, with figures expected to be released in November 2026.

Soranik Natu (DC Page Punchers: Green Lantern Corps #47)

"SORANIK NATU, a talented neurosurgeon from the planet KORUGAR, and the daughter of the villain SINESTRO. Originally a reluctant GREEN LANTERN, she became a respected officer in Sector 1417 before later being forced into and leading the SINESTRO CORPS. She is known for her intellect, medical expertise, and complicated relationship with her father and the GREEN LANTERN CORPS. SORANIK NATU is based on his look from the GREEN LANTERN CORPS #47 comic."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, 2 Energy Constructs, art card and display base.

Also includes a reprint comic book of GREEN LANTERN CORPS #47.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures

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