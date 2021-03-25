Wonder Woman Wears the Helmet of Fate With McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure line is honestly one of the best DC Comics collectibles around. The line does get some bad rap for having too many Batman figures, but it is not McFarlane Toys' fault that some of the best storylines revolve around Batman. One of the other amazing things about the DC Multiverse line is the complete recreation of comic book characters. It is not often we get beautifully sculpted figures from capturing modern storyline from DC Comics. Dark Nights Metal and Death Metal are some of the recent storyline fans have seen come to life, as well as Batman: Last Knight on Earth. McFarlane Toys has revealed a new variant figure from Wonder Woman from the comic as she wears the Helmet of Fate.

This fun design brings the comic book story to life and gives fans a new head sculpt for Wonder Woman. The figures are roughly the same as its previous release but will not include the Bane build a figure piece and will feature the new Helmet of Fate head. Batman: Last Knight on Earth will enjoy this figure, and it'll make a great figure for any Wonder Woman collection. Pre-orders or release dates are not known just yet, but the product listing is here. Be sure to pre-order some of the upcoming DC Multiverse figures also coming soon from McFarlane Toys here to really enhance your DC Comics collection.

"The world has been destroyed. The Super Heroes lost, and a new evil by the name of Omega has taken over what's left. Now, 20 years in the future, Wonder Woman leads a faction of heroes and survivors living underground known as the New Amazons. Hiding from the world above in order to stay alive, Diana and her band of warriors must choose between retreating deeper beneath the Earth's surface or fighting for a better tomorrow."

Product features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Wonder Woman figure features a new helmeted head with the Helmet of Fate and is based on the comic book Batman: Last Knight on Earth (Comic 2019)

Wonder Woman comes with a sword and a base

Included collectible art card with Wonder Woman Photography on the front, and character biography on the back

