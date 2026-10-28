Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils HBO The Penguin Deluxe Theatrical Edition Figure

New DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures are on the way from McFarlane Toys, including a Penguin figure inspired by HBO's The Penguin.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils The Penguin Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure, inspired by HBO Max’s hit Gotham crime series.

The 7-inch Penguin figure features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 points, built for dynamic display and posing.

Collectors get four weapons, an extra hand, a display base, and a collectible art card with Penguin artwork.

Priced at $34.99, The Penguin Deluxe Theatrical Edition is set for November 2026 release at McFarlane Toys Store.

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end as McFarlane Toys says goodbye to DC Comics and Mattel opens its doors. However, the godfather is not done just yet, as he has a few more figures up his sleeve, including a new wave of DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figures. Inspired by HBO's hit series The Penguin, Oswald "Oz" Cobb is the latest character to join McFarlane Toys' cinematic lineup. This detailed 7-inch figure captures Gotham's ruthless crime boss as he fights to take control of the city's criminal underworld.

The figure features Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts and includes four weapons, an extra hand, a display base, and a collectible art card featuring character artwork. The Penguin Deluxe Theatrical Edition is priced at $34.99, with shipping estimated for November 2026. Collectors can find this final chapter of McFarlane's DC Multiverse era at the official McFarlane Toys Store. Be on the lookout for other figures in the wave with Unmasked Batman from Batman Returns and Alicia Silverstone's Batgirl from Batman & Robin.

Penguin (The Penguin) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"This thrilling crime drama follows Oswald "Oz" Cobb's quest for control in Gotham City. With the city in peril following the seawall's collapse, Oz seeks to fill the power vacuum left by the death of Carmine Falcone and finally give his mother Francis the life he's always promised. But first, Oz must confront his enemies, including Carmine's children, Sofia Falcone and Alberto Falcone; the Maroni family, led by their imprisoned patriarch, Salvatore Maroni; and Oz's own demoralizing reputation as the Penguin."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off The Penguin TV series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes extra hand, 4 weapons and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art.

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