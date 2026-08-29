Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New Medphyll (Green Lantern) DC Multiverse Figure

My brightest day, by darkest night, no evil shall escape McFarlane Toys’ sight as they debut new DC Multiverse Green Lantern figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands the Green Lantern DC Multiverse line with Medphyll, one of the Corps’ strangest early recruits.

The Green Lantern figure spotlights Medphyll’s plant-based origins, photosynthesis powers, and distinctive Mind Stalks design.

This 7-inch DC Multiverse Green Lantern release includes a lantern accessory, display base, and collectible art card.

Green Lantern fans can pre-order Medphyll now for $26.99 ahead of the McFarlane Toys figure’s September 2026 release.

The DC Studios universe is finally continuing to expand as the latest live-action show has arrived on HBO Max with Lanterns. The show will showcase new versions of Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they discover an alien presence hidden on Earth. However, not all Green Lanterns are human, and McFarlane Toys is bringing some of the Corps' strangest members to life with a brand-new wave of DC Multiverse figures. Medphyll was one of the first members recruited by the Guardians and comes from the plant-based world of J586. He is a sentient plant that gains nourishment through photosynthesis and has stalks on top of his head that serve as his vital organs, giving him a very unique appearance.

McFarlane Toys was sure to capture all of that with their latest DC Multiverse Green Lantern figure, which features a standard matte green and black Lantern body with a brand-new head sculpt. A DC Comics Lantern symbol will be included as an accessory, along with a display base and a collectible art card. Medphyll is not the only Lantern arriving in this wave, so be on the lookout for more Green Lanterns arriving soon. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99, with a September 2026 release.

Medphyll (Green Lantern) 7" Figure

"Medphyll is one of the first members recruited by the Guardians of the Universe and comes from the plant world, J586. A sentient plant with a very unique biology, he gains nourishment through photosynthesis and life from his Mind Stalks that lie atop his head. These Mind Stalks are the only vital organs on his body. Medphyll's world is tropical leaving him vulnerable on colder planets or in space. This Corps member also possesses the special ability to transfer his thought-essence to any nearby plant life making him an ideal choice for reconnaissance missions."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes lantern and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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