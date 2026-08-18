Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Mechagodzilla Locks and Loads with New Hiya Toys Godzilla Release

Hiya Toys is back with a new Mechagodzilla from the 2003 Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. film with a Heavy Arms / High Mobility Version

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new Godzilla Tokyo S.O.S. Mechagodzilla Heavy Arms / High Mobility figure for collectors.

The 7.7-inch Godzilla figure features screen-accurate detail, layered metallic paint, weathering, and articulation.

Mechagodzilla includes two rail guns, a spiral claw, soft vinyl blades, and thruster nozzles for display options.

Godzilla fans can pre-order Hiya Toys Mechagodzilla now for $119.99 ahead of its planned Q3 2027 release.

Mechagodzilla has returned, as Hiya Toys has unveiled its latest Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series figure! Fans get to return to 2003 and the events of Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S., as this infamous robotic kaiju is back and ready for action. This new version of Mechagodzilla stands at 7.7 inches tall and is classified as the Heavy Arm/High Mobility version, which comes with a nice assortment of removable and interchangeable weapons.

Hiya Toys has made sure this new figure is packed with impressive detail, highly articulated movement points, and screen-accurate features. As for accessories, Mechagodzilla will come with two rail guns, a spiral claw, soft vinyl blades, and thruster nozzles. This devastating kaiju is ready to join your collection, and pre-orders are already live for $119.99, with a Q3 2027 release date. Be on the lookout for more impressive Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series figures from Hiya Toys to expand your collection and recreate iconic scenes from Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Godzilla Tokyo S.O.S. (2003) Mechagodzilla Action Figure

"This time, the battlefield is in Tokyo. In the 27th film in the series, three monsters clash across the city's famous landmarks. Kiryu, created using Godzilla's DNA and having nearly defeated Godzilla in the previous film, returns to battle alongside Mothra, who appears with the Shobijin for the first time in five years. Their confrontation with Godzilla leads to a megaton-scale battle."

"This new EXQUISITE BASIC Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003) Mechagodzilla Heavy Arms / High Mobility Version action figure stands approximately 19.5cm tall. The figure recreates Mechagodzilla's mechanical body and the "MFS-3" marking on its left chest. Layered metallic paint and weathering are applied across the armor, while the chest-mounted Triple Hyper Maser Cannon, energy cables, armor, and riveted structures are recreated throughout the figure."

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