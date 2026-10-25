Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: daredevil, mafex, medicom

Medicom Reveals New Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again MAFEX

Medicom is back with some brand new 6” action figures as new MAFEX releases are here, including Daredevil: Born Again

Article Summary Medicom reveals the Marvel Studios Daredevil: Born Again MAFEX figure, bringing Charlie Cox’s Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to 6-inch scale.

The Daredevil MAFEX features four head sculpts, multiple billy club options, mask parts, a replacement holder, and display stand.

Inspired by Daredevil: Born Again, the figure recreates Matt Murdock’s bright red armored suit with screen-accurate detail.

MAFEX No. 336 Daredevil is priced at ¥14,080, set for August 2027 release, with The Punisher figure also teased.

Matt Murdock first appeared in Daredevil #1 in 1964, created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett. Blinded in an accident as a child, Matt developed heightened senses that would help him become one of Marvel's most skilled street-level heroes. By day, he fights for justice as a lawyer; by night, he protects Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil, the Man Without Fear. Charlie Cox's return in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again continues that legacy, bringing the hero's red armored suit and relentless determination back to the screen. Medicom Toy is now adding the Born Again version of the Devil to their MAFEX lineup with figure No. 336.

Coming in at roughly 6' tall, Daredevil includes four head parts, multiple billy-club configurations, a replacement holder, mask parts, and an articulated display stand. The suit is faithfully recreated with its brighter red and black color elements that the Marvel Studios team used for Born Again. Carlie Cox's likeness is also nicely captured here, with the fully unmasked head sculpt and sculpted lower facial features. The MAFEX Daredevil is listed at ¥14,080, with an August 2027 release, but stateside pre-orders have not dropped just yet. Be sure to be on the lookout for the companion Daredevil: Born Again The Punisher MAFEX release as well to complete your collection.

MAFEX DAREDEVIL (DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN)

"Both the best form and outstanding range of motion! The strongest action figure ever! Scheduled to be released in August 2027 MAFEX No.336 MAFEX DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN. Reference retail price ¥14,080 (tax included). Head prototype production Yusuke Kasahara. Prototype production OWS modeling & PERFECT-STUDIO."

Overall height approx. 150mm

From "DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN – THE DEVIL" is now available at MAFEX!

4 types of head parts / Various types of billy clubs / Replacement holder / Mask parts / Movable figure stand included!

(C) 2026 MARVEL

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