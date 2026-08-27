Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: dc comics, mafex, superman

Medicom Unveils Death of Superman MAFEX No.325 Doomsday Figure

A new set of MAFEX figures is on the way from Medicom including the arrival of Death of Superman MAFEX No.325 Doomsday

Article Summary Medicom unveils Death of Superman MAFEX No.325 Doomsday, bringing Superman’s iconic 1992 comic battle to life.

The DC Comics MAFEX Doomsday figure features comic-accurate spikes, an alternate head sculpt, extra hands, and more.

A torn Superman cape accessory lets collectors recreate the brutal Death of Superman showdown in dynamic display form.

Pre-orders are live now for $124.99 ahead of an August 2027 release, alongside a battle-damaged Superman companion.

Death has arrived in Metropolis, as Medicom has unveiled its latest DC Comics MAFEX figure. Coming to life from the ashes of one of DC Comics' greatest battles, Doomsday is back to take on the Man of Steel once again. The creature known as Doomsday was created through brutal genetic experiments on ancient Krypton and was designed to survive and become stronger through death and evolution. He first appeared in Superman: The Man of Steel #18 back in 1992, which would lead to the iconic Death of Superman storyline.

Now, Medicom is bringing Doomsday to their MAFEX line with an impressive new figure that captures the brute right off the pages of DC Comics. Doomsday will come with a variety of hands, an alternate head sculpt, and a torn Superman cape. A lot of detail went into this unique figure, with comic-book-accurate details, deadly spikes, and a creepy head sculpt that only a mother would love. Pre-orders for this MAFXE DC Comics Doomsday figure are already live for $124.99, with an August 2027 release. Be on the lookout for the companion MAFEX Battle Damaged Superman figure as well to take your Doomsday display to deadly new levels.

Death of Superman MAFEX No.325 Doomsday Action Figure

"Medicom Toy has traveled to the war-torn streets of Metropolis to find their next entry in the MAFEX line of premium action figures and has found a monstrous contender! Emerging from the rubble is the Kryptonian monster, Doomsday! Inspired by his final battle in the legendary Death of Superman run of comics, this hulking action figure captures the savage brute in a do-or-die battle with Superman as they lay waste to the once gleaming city of Metropolis."

"Brought to life in chilling fashion with MAFEX's brilliant articulation, detailing and coloring, this figure will stop at nothing to bring about the destruction of Earth and the hated Man of Steel! With the included accessories including the ripped cape of Superman, you can re-enact the last and desperate battle between two unstoppable forces!"

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