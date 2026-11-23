Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Meet Savage Crucible's Knight of the Bearing and His Codes of Honor

Harvinger Studios expands its independent Savage Crucible fantasy line with Knight of the Bearing, a medieval warrior with six disciplines

Article Summary Harvinger Studios expands Savage Crucible with Knight of the Bearing, a medieval warrior built around honor and craft.

The Savage Crucible Knight of the Bearing follows six disciplines, from leatherworking and mail to helm and cloak.

This fully articulated Savage Crucible figure includes extra hands, a sword with scabbard, and a shield for battle.

Pre-orders are live for the Savage Crucible Knight of the Bearing at $49.99 ahead of its Q1 2027 release.

Building an original fantasy universe takes more than memorable monsters and powerful warriors. Independent toy company Harvinger Studios is exploring the traditions of medieval fantasy with its Savage Crucible Knight of the Bearing. This new collectible celebrates the craftsmanship and responsibilities that go into the armor and is ready to join the fight. Unlike warriors defined solely by their weapons, this knight follows a philosophy built around six disciplines: leatherworking, chain mail, plate armor, weapon forging, helmet crafting, and cloak making. Each represents a different lesson in patience, responsibility, protection, and service. He is now ready to enter the bloody world of Savage Crucible with an impressive figure from Harvinger Studios.

The Knight of the Bearing is a new fully articulated figure that brings this medieval-inspired addition to life. This warrior will feature three pairs of interchangeable hands, a sword with scabbard, and a shield. A release like this is just another incredible example of Harvinger Studios' amazing original characters and their continued support for the Savage Crucible world. Be on the lookout for more knights coming soon, like Sir Kassian, who will be an excellent ally for the Crucible. Collectors can pre-order the Savage Crucible figure through fan channels like BigBadToyStore for $49.99, and this new set of figures is expected for a Q1 2027 release.

Savage Crucible Knight of the Bearing Action Figure

The Six Disciplines:

Leather – The initiate cuts, stitches, repairs, and maintains every piece by hand, learning patience before protection. Care first for your tools, your surroundings, and yourself, for neglect is the first victory of decay.

The initiate cuts, stitches, repairs, and maintains every piece by hand, learning patience before protection. Care first for your tools, your surroundings, and yourself, for neglect is the first victory of decay. Mail – Thousands of links are formed, joined, inspected, and replaced until the maker understands that endurance is built from countless small acts. Strengthen the bonds between people before strengthening walls.

Plate – Each plate is shaped, fitted, and balanced so that defense never becomes vanity. Stand where danger falls hardest, expecting neither reward nor remembrance.

Each plate is shaped, fitted, and balanced so that defense never becomes vanity. Stand where danger falls hardest, expecting neither reward nor remembrance. Weapon – A weapon is forged only after every peaceful craft has been practiced; its edge exists because all other means have failed. Draw no weapon that wisdom could have left sheathed.

A weapon is forged only after every peaceful craft has been practiced; its edge exists because all other means have failed. Draw no weapon that wisdom could have left sheathed. Helm – The helm is fitted only when the knight has proven that conduct, not reputation, earns trust. Let your deeds speak where your name cannot.

The helm is fitted only when the knight has proven that conduct, not reputation, earns trust. Let your deeds speak where your name cannot. Cloak – The cloak is woven and repaired throughout a lifetime, receiving marks of service rather than rank.

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