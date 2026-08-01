Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Megatron Rises to Power with Hasbro's New Transformers Icons Release

Hasbro is expanding its Transformers Icons line with a Megatron figure that converts into the Decepticon symbol in 27 steps; pre-orders start September 1 on Hasbro Pulse and availability is planned for Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Transformers Icons Megatron, the next release in the line after Optimus Prime’s transforming insignia figure.

The 6.75-inch Transformers Megatron converts into the classic Decepticon symbol in 27 steps with a unique display focus.

Inspired by Transformers lore, the Decepticon insignia is tied to Megatronus Prime, The Fallen, and the faction’s legacy.

Transformers Icons Megatron includes a blaster and logo-mode stand, with pre-orders opening September 1 for Fall 2026.

Hasbro is expanding its Transformers Icons line with a brand-new release that spotlights the Decepticons. Following the successful Optimus Prime Icons figure, Megatron is the next Transformers character to receive the unique transforming icon treatment. The Transformers Icons series reimagines iconic characters by allowing them to convert into their respective faction insignias. This release transforms Megatron into the classic Decepticon symbol in 27 steps, offering fans a unique display piece that celebrates one of the franchise's most recognizable emblems.

The origins of the Decepticon insignia have evolved over the years, with one popular piece of Transformers lore suggesting that the symbol is based on the face of Megatronus Prime, also known as The Fallen, one of the original Thirteen Primes. Since he betrayed the other Primes, the image has become synonymous with rebellion, war, and the Decepticon cause. Standing approximately 6.75 inches tall in robot mode, Megatron features an updated design and includes his signature blaster accessory. Pricing has not yet been announced, but the Transformers Icons Megatron figure will debut on Hasbro Pulse on September 1, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

Transformers Megatron Icons

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon| Pre-Order on September 1 on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Display your faction allegiance with the Megatron Icons collectible figure! The 6.75-inch figure converts between a robot action figure and a Decepticon faction symbol in 27 steps. It includes a display stand for logo mode as well as a blaster accessory for epic posing in robot mode."

"With intricate poseability and deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe, this unique Megatron Transformers figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) to create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

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