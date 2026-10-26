Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Mego, spider-man

Mego Spider-Man Set 2 Brings Back Four Classic Marvel Figures

Mego's new Spider-Man Set 2 features Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio in a vintage-inspired four-pack.

Article Summary Spider-Man Mego Set 2 revives classic Marvel style with Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio.

Each 8-inch Spider-Man Mego figure features 26 points of articulation, retro accessories, and removable costumes.

The Spider-Man four-pack includes individual vintage-style window boxes, an outer display case, and a metallic coin.

Priced at $99.99, the Spider-Man Mego 8-inch Set 2 is available now through the Disney Store for collectors.

Mego is bringing classic Marvel collectibles back into the spotlight with the Spider-Man Mego 8-inch Action Figure Set 2. This vintage-inspired four-pack features Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio, giving collectors a lineup of iconic heroes and villains. Each figure stands approximately 8 inches tall and features 26 points of articulation, removable stretch costumes, and accessories inspired by the original vintage Mego releases. Black suit Spider-Man is a nice touch, and the classic comic book designs for Mysterio, Doc Ock, and Rhino are just a treat.

Each of the Mego Marvel figures also comes in individual retro-style window display boxes, housed inside an outer display case. A collectible metallic coin featuring classic Spider-Man artwork and the Mego logo rounds out the set. This is definitely a special Marvel Comics figure set that is a huge throwback for toy collectors and will make a great gift for them this year. The Spider-Man Mego Set 2 is priced at $99.99 through the Disney Store and is available for purchase right now.

Spider-Man Mego 8" Set 2 – World's Greatest Super-Heroes

"Back by overwhelming demand, Mego Corp. has relaunched their classic 8" action figure line. This exclusive four-figure set, which includes Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino and Mysterio, comes in vintage-style Mego packaging inside an outer box. The set includes a collectible metallic coin with classic Spider-Man art and Mego logo. Each figure has 26 points of articulation, exact replicas of the vintage Mego accessories, and removable silkscreen stretch costumes."

Magic in the details

Set of four Mego 8" action figures

Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio

26 points of articulation

Exact replicas of the vintage Mego accessories

Removable silkscreen print stretch costumes

Each figure comes in individual vintage-style Mego window display box

Outer window display slip case

Includes metallic coin with classic Spider-Man art on one side and classic Mego logo on the other

Part of the Marvel World's Greatest Super-Heroes Collection by Mego

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