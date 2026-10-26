Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Mego, spider-man
Mego Spider-Man Set 2 Brings Back Four Classic Marvel Figures
Mego's new Spider-Man Set 2 features Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio in a vintage-inspired four-pack.
Article Summary
- Spider-Man Mego Set 2 revives classic Marvel style with Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio.
- Each 8-inch Spider-Man Mego figure features 26 points of articulation, retro accessories, and removable costumes.
- The Spider-Man four-pack includes individual vintage-style window boxes, an outer display case, and a metallic coin.
- Priced at $99.99, the Spider-Man Mego 8-inch Set 2 is available now through the Disney Store for collectors.
Mego is bringing classic Marvel collectibles back into the spotlight with the Spider-Man Mego 8-inch Action Figure Set 2. This vintage-inspired four-pack features Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio, giving collectors a lineup of iconic heroes and villains. Each figure stands approximately 8 inches tall and features 26 points of articulation, removable stretch costumes, and accessories inspired by the original vintage Mego releases. Black suit Spider-Man is a nice touch, and the classic comic book designs for Mysterio, Doc Ock, and Rhino are just a treat.
Each of the Mego Marvel figures also comes in individual retro-style window display boxes, housed inside an outer display case. A collectible metallic coin featuring classic Spider-Man artwork and the Mego logo rounds out the set. This is definitely a special Marvel Comics figure set that is a huge throwback for toy collectors and will make a great gift for them this year. The Spider-Man Mego Set 2 is priced at $99.99 through the Disney Store and is available for purchase right now.
Spider-Man Mego 8" Set 2 – World's Greatest Super-Heroes
"Back by overwhelming demand, Mego Corp. has relaunched their classic 8" action figure line. This exclusive four-figure set, which includes Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino and Mysterio, comes in vintage-style Mego packaging inside an outer box. The set includes a collectible metallic coin with classic Spider-Man art and Mego logo. Each figure has 26 points of articulation, exact replicas of the vintage Mego accessories, and removable silkscreen stretch costumes."
Magic in the details
- Set of four Mego 8" action figures
- Symbiote Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Mysterio
- 26 points of articulation
- Exact replicas of the vintage Mego accessories
- Removable silkscreen print stretch costumes
- Each figure comes in individual vintage-style Mego window display box
- Outer window display slip case
- Includes metallic coin with classic Spider-Man art on one side and classic Mego logo on the other
- Part of the Marvel World's Greatest Super-Heroes Collection by Mego