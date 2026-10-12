Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mer-Man Joins Mondo's Masters of the Universe 200X 1/12-Scale Line

New Masters of the Universe 200X figures are on the way as Mondo debuts their new Mer-Man 1/12-scale figure

Article Summary Mondo expands its Masters of the Universe 200X 1/12 line with a 6.75-inch Mer-Man figure inspired by the animated series.

Masters of the Universe fans get four head sculpts, swappable hands, a sword, trident, and trident energy blast effect.

Mer-Man also includes the Coridite Crystal, figure stand, and an environmental base for dynamic Eternia displays.

Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe 200X Mer-Man timed edition open October 13 at 12 p.m. EST for $110 on Mondo Shop.

Mondo is returning to Eternia once again, as they have unveiled their latest Masters of the Universe 1/12-scale release. This time, they're venturing beneath the waves as Mer-Man joins the fight with an impressive 6.75-inch figure packed with incredible detail. Mer-Man is ready to take on He-Man and the Masters of the Universe with a nice array of accessories and details that capture his look from the 200X animated series.

Mondo was sure to include four different head sculpts for Mer-Man, his signature sword, a trident, a trident effect, and a nice set of swappable hands. The figure also includes the powerful Coridite Crystal, a figure stand, and a detailed environmental base, which will give collectors plenty of options for displaying Mer-Man alongside the rest of Mondo's growing Masters of the Universe 200X collection. Mer-Man will join Mondo's other 1/12-scale figures from the Masters of the Universe 200X line, including Skeletor and, of course, He-Man. Pre-orders are set to go live on the Mondo Shop on October 13 at 12 p.m. EST for $110.

Masters of the Universe 200X – Mer-Man 1/12 Scale Figure

"Something evil is stirring beneath the surface…Skeletor™'s aquatic warlord rises from the depths with our MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 200X – Mer-Man™ 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition! Ready to lead the forces of the deep against Eternia™'s Heroic Warriors, Mer-Man comes armed with his trident and energy blast attachment, sword and the powerful Coridite Crystal. Four swappable portraits—including his classic 200X animated look—plus interchangeable hands and a detailed environmental base bring the ruler of the seas to life."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Merman Figure

Swappable Portraits: Angry, Worried, Neutral, 200x cartoon

Trident

Trident Energy Blast

Sword

Swappable hands x 4

Coridite Crystal

Environmental Base

Figure Stand

Figure Base

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