Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: blade, marvel, mezco toyz

Mezco Toys Unveils 1/12 Collective Marvel's Midnight Suns Blade

Mezco Toys is back with a new 1/12 Collective figure, bringing the legendary vampire hunter Blade to life.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a One:12 Collective Blade figure inspired by Marvel’s Midnight Suns, bringing the Daywalker to 6-inch form.

Blade features 30 points of articulation, soft-goods tailoring, three head sculpts, removable sunglasses, and 12 hands.

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns Blade figure packs submachine guns, a machine gun, stakes, throwing knives, and a katana.

Blade’s wired trench coat is removable for display options, with pre-orders live now at $125 ahead of a May 2027 release.

The hunt is on as Blade has arrived at Mezco Toys with a brand-new 1/12 Collective figure inspired by Marvel's Midnight Suns. Marvel Comics' legendary vampire hunter is ready to embrace the darkness and take on the creatures that go bump in the night with this impressive new 6-inch action figure. Featuring 30 points of articulation and a variety of soft-goods elements, Mezco Toys has faithfully brought Blade to life straight from the hit video game. The Daywalker comes with three interchangeable head sculpts, two pairs of removable sunglasses, and 12 interchangeable hands, giving collectors plenty of options for capturing the perfect vampire-slaying pose.

Of course, Blade needs an impressive arsenal to take down these bloodthirsty vampires, and Mezco Toys has loaded him up with plenty of accessories. His arsenal includes two submachine guns, stakes, throwing knives, a katana with a sheath, and a customized machine gun. Blade's signature trench coat features integrated wire elements and can also be removed for additional display options. Pre-orders are already live through the Mezco Toys Store for $125, with an expected May 2027 release date.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Blade Marvel's Midnight Suns

"The all-new One:12 Collective Blade brings Marvel's legendary vampire hunter back to the hunt, armed to the teeth and ready for action. Three updated interchangeable head portraits capture Blade's cold, relentless intensity, while multiple interchangeable hands let him wield his weapons, hurl his glaives, and strike a lethal range of combat-ready poses. When the sun goes down, the arsenal comes out."

"Blade is locked and loaded with two custom submachine guns, a customized large machine gun, two throwing glaives, three stakes, and a katana. His weapons stow throughout his outfit via removable gun holsters and a thigh-mounted stake sheath, keeping his tools of the trade within reach. The Daywalker comes dressed for the hunt in a highly detailed cloth combat ensemble."

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