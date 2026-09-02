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Mezco Toyz Announces Reissue of One:12 Terrifier Art the Clown Figure

Art the Clown is back as Mezco Toyz has reissued the One:12 Collective Terrifier: Art the Clown Deluxe Edition figure.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reissues the One:12 Collective Terrifier Art the Clown Deluxe Edition after the popular horror figure sold out.

Terrifier fans get a blood-stained Art the Clown with 3 head sculpts, 11 hands, and a detailed fabric costume.

The Terrifier deluxe figure packs brutal accessories, including flamethrower, hammers, knives, saws, and gore effects.

Mezco Toyz has the Terrifier Art the Clown reissue available now for $116, with film-inspired extras and weapons.

Mezco Toyz is re-issuing pure horror to its One:12 Collective action figure line, announcing the re-release of its Terrifier Deluxe Edition figure. That's right, Art the Clown is back and ready to bring some terror, fun, and gore to your growing horror collection. This popular figure previously sold out and is now returning with plenty of swappable parts and accessories to terrify collectors. Art the Clown comes with three interchangeable head sculpts, as well as 11 interchangeable hands. This Terrifier release will be blood-stained, with his fabric outfit covered in red along with his hands and portraits.

The bloody fun doesn't end there, as Mezco Toyz has given this Terrifier Deluxe Edition figure a variety of weapons, including a flamethrower, hammer, knife, butcher knife, saw, and more. Things get even more gruesome with the included decapitated head and garbage-bag accessory, along with three blood effects and several other Easter eggs from the film. Collectors don't have to wait to purchase the Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Terrifier Art the Clown Deluxe Edition reissue, as it is already available for purchase through the Mezco Toyz Store for $116.

"Who's laughing now? From the gruesome slasher series Terrifier, Art the Clown joins the One:12 Collective lineup! The One:12 Collective Terrifier: Art the Clown features three interchangeable head portraits that capture his varying maniacal facial expressions. Art is all smiles, wearing his signature blood-stained black-and-white clown costume."

"Halloween night will never be the same! Art carries his signature garbage bags that can hold his sinister tools, including his flamethrower, cat-o'-nine-tails, spiked club made from a table leg covered in nails and razor blades, hacksaw, hammers, and knives—perfect for more blood-splattering action. The menacing clown also comes with some of his most iconic accessories from the series, like his sunflower glasses, a decapitated head with light-up feature, and a victim's brain."

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