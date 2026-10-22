Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Jiangshi, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Debuts One:12 Collective Hopping Vampire: Jiangshi Figure

Mezco Toyz has revealed a new One:12 Collective figure as new folklore horrors come to life with Hopping Vampire: Jiangshi

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils the One:12 Collective Hopping Vampire: Jiangshi, inspired by the undead legend of Chinese folklore.

The 6.5-inch Jiangshi figure features over 30 points of articulation, four head portraits, ten hands, and a removable hat.

Accessories include Taoist talismans, a Bagua mirror, coin and peach wood swords, a lantern, beaded necklace, and black cat.

This limited-edition Mezco Toyz Jiangshi joins the Rumble Society lineup and is available now for $116 online.

Something ancient has awakened, and Mezco Toyz is bringing one of Chinese folklore's most chilling supernatural legends straight to collectors' shelves! The One:12 Collective Hopping Vampire: Jiangshi takes inspiration from the legendary undead creatures known for their stiff movements, outstretched arms, and unusual hopping gait. Unlike the vampires commonly found in Western horror, the jiangshi is traditionally depicted as a reanimated corpse that drains the life-force of the living. These eerie beings are often associated with Taoist rituals, protective talismans, and legends surrounding restless spirits, making them a fascinating part of Chinese supernatural folklore.

Now, Mezco Toyz is giving this terrifying legend the One:12 Collective treatment! Standing approximately 6.5 inches tall, the Jiangshi figure features a fully articulated body with over 30 points of articulation, hand-painted detailing, and traditional-inspired fabric burial robes. Collectors also get four interchangeable head portraits, ten interchangeable hands, and a removable hat. The additional supernatural accessories consist of a Bagua mirror, four magnetic Taoist talismans, a coin mask, a peach wood sword, a coin sword, a beaded necklace, a white lantern, and even a black cat. This limited-edition release will fit perfectly into your Rumble Society collection alongside Theodore Sodcutter, Nosferatu, and, of course, Doc Nocturnal. The Hopping Vampire: Jianshi is already up for purchase at $116 on the Mezco Toyz Store right now.

Mezco Toyz One: 12 Collective – Hopping Vampire: Jiangshi

"The One:12 Collective Hopping Vampire, drawn from Chinese folklore and also known as Jiangshi, brings an all-new, chilling legend of the undead into your collection. Gaunt, corpse-like features, clouded dead eyes, and a fearsome display of fangs creates a supernatural threat that hunts to feed on human life-force!. Dressed in highly detailed, traditional-inspired burial robes, the Jiangshi features four interchangeable head portraits, ten interchangeable hands, and a removable hat. Whether frozen in a menacing stance or posed to attack, this restless spirit makes for an unsettling display."

"Its collection of mystical artifacts adds to the legend. A Bagua mirror, four magnetic Taoist talismans, a coin mask, and two swords offer a glimpse into the rituals and protections associated with the supernatural. A black cat, beaded necklace, and white lantern round out this eerie assortment. Some legends are better left undisturbed."

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