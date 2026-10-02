Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: hulk, Marvel Comics, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Goes Gray With a NYCC Exclusive One:12 Collective Hulk

Mezco Toyz brings the Gray Hulk to life with a new One:12 Collective figure that captures a different take on the Marvel powerhouse.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a NYCC 2026 exclusive One:12 Collective Gray Hulk figure inspired by Hulk’s original Marvel look.

The Gray Hulk honors Hulk history, reviving the character’s first comic design before Marvel changed him to green.

Standing 7.5 inches tall, the Hulk figure features 32+ points of articulation, ripped clothes, and three head sculpts.

Gray Hulk includes swap-out hands, power effects, a lamppost, and metal beam, with a $145 price at Mezco’s NYCC booth.

The original Hulk was depicted as a gray-skinned, powerful brute with a more sinister and unpredictable personality. However, the gray coloring caused printing problems for Marvel in the series' early issues. This would ultimately lead Marvel to change his skin color to green, beginning with The Incredible Hulk #2. The green Hulk became the iconic version most readers know today, but the Gray designs would remain part of his history, and now he is back. Mezco Toyz has just unveiled a new Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Gray Hulk figure for New York Comic Con 2026.

Coming in at a mighty 7.5 inches tall, this limited-edition figure is built on a highly articulated One:12 body with more than 32 points of articulation. Releasing exclusively for New York Comic Con 2026, the One:12 Collective Gray Hulk will feature ripped clothes, a variety of hands, three interchangeable head sculpts, power effects, and two accessories, including a lamppost and a metal beam. Marvel Comics fans can join the waitlist right now at the Mezco Toyz store, or snag one directly at New York Comic Con 2026 at the Mezco Booth #1253 for $145.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective – Marvel Comics Gray Hulk

"The original Gray Hulk smashes his way into the One:12 Collective lineup, bringing classic comic-book muscle, monstrous strength, and an attitude all his own. Standing approximately 7.5" tall, Gray Hulk is built on a highly articulated body sculpted to capture his massive proportions and unmistakable presence."

"Rendered in his iconic gray coloring with hand-painted detailing throughout, Gray Hulk comes outfitted in his signature distressed stretch-twill pants and a torn, weathered shirt, completing his classic look. With multiple interchangeable head portraits and an assortment of expressive hands, Gray Hulk has everything he needs to go from brooding to full-blown destruction."

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