Mezco Toyz Reissues One:12 Collective The Incredible Hulk Figure

One of Marvel Comics' most powerful heroes is ready to unleash his gamma-powered fury once again as Mezco Toyz brings back The Incredible Hulk One:12 Collective figure. Standing 7.5 inches tall, this mighty Marvel collectible features a brand-new hyper-articulated body, ready to save the day. This One:12 Collective rerelease features six interchangeable head portraits, including three short-haired designs inspired by his classic Marvel Comics 1960s appearance and three longer-haired portraits inspired by his 1980s look. Hulk features over 32 points of articulation, 15 interchangeable hands, and wears his signature ripped purple pants.

As for accessories, Mezco Toyz includes fist-smash effects, a sonic-boom clap effect, a jump FX base, a bendable lamppost, and a bendable I-beam. A fun impact display base is also included, featuring seven movable pieces of shattered concrete. If you missed the first release, then this is your chance to get one for your Avengers or Hulk collection. The One:12 Collective Incredible Hulk figure is available for preorder directly through Mezco Toyz for $140, with an expected shipping date of July 2027. HULK SMASH!