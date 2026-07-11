Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Returns to Gotham with New Five Points Batman (1989) Set

Mezco Toyz’ Five Points “I’m Batman” Boxed Set from the iconic 1989 film is available now through the Mezco Toyz Store.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a 5 Points Batman (1989) boxed set inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic Gotham rooftop scene.

The 3.75-inch Batman figure recreates the classic “I’m Batman” moment with a terrified criminal in his grip.

This Batman collectible includes an all-new movie-accurate sculpt, criminal figure, and detailed rooftop display base.

MezcoCon 2026 exclusive Batman set is priced at $28, packed in a window box, and ships after SDCC 2026.

Mezco Toyz is returning to Gotham City with the reveal of its newest Five Points collectible. Inspired by Tim Burton's legendary Batman (1989), the new "I'm Batman" Boxed Set faithfully recreates one of the film's most unforgettable scenes: Batman confronting a terrified criminal atop a Gotham City rooftop. Despite its compact 3.75-inch scale, the set features an impressive sculpt of Michael Keaton's Dark Knight delivering the iconic line that introduced a generation of moviegoers to Gotham's mysterious vigilante. Batman is posed gripping a frightened criminal over the edge of the rooftop, perfectly capturing the film's memorable opening confrontation.

The display includes a rooftop base, allowing collectors to recreate the cinematic scene straight out of the 1989 classic. While the figures are part of Mezco Toyz' Five Points line, this release focuses on faithfully preserving the dramatic moment rather than offering extensive articulation, making it an excellent display piece for Batman fans. As a MezcoCon 2026 exclusive, the set arrives in premium window-box packaging that beautifully showcases the rooftop display, making it just as appealing to in-box collectors as to those who prefer to display their figures. The Batman (1989) "I'm Batman" Boxed Set is available now through the Mezco Toyz Store for $28 and is currently scheduled to begin shipping after San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

5 Points Batman (1989) – "I'm Batman" Boxed Set

"Relive one of the most unforgettable moments from Tim Burton's Batman (1989) with the 5 Points Batman (1989): "I'm Batman" Boxed Set. Straight from the film's iconic rooftop confrontation, Batman stands atop a Gotham City rooftop as he delivers the line that defined the Dark Knight for a generation. Recreating the legendary scene, Batman grips a terrified criminal over the edge, striking fear into Gotham's underworld while proving that justice always comes from above."

"This display-ready boxed set features a movie-accurate Batman figure with all-new arms designed exclusively for this scene, a criminal figure, and a detailed rooftop display base that brings the dramatic encounter to life. Packaged in a collector-friendly window box, this special edition is the perfect centerpiece for any Batman (1989) collection."

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