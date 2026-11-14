Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: daredevil, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Steps Into Hell's Kitchen with New One:12 Daredevil Figure

Mezco Toyz is back with a new Marvel Comics inspired One:12 Collective figure as Daredevil is ready for some street justice

The Man Without Fear is ready to take back the streets of Hell's Kitchen as Mezco Toyz officially introduces its latest One:12 Collective Marvel release! Daredevil is joining the growing lineup with an impressive new 1:12 scale action figure packed with interchangeable portraits, signature weapons, and some incredible effect pieces that bring his acrobatic fighting style to life. First introduced in Marvel Comics' Daredevil #1 in 1964, Matt Murdock became one of the publisher's most distinctive heroes after being blinded by radioactive material. Although the accident cost him his sight, it also heightened his remaining senses to extraordinary levels, giving him an incredible ability to perceive the world around him.

Now Mezco is bringing this legendary Marvel hero to its One:12 Collective lineup with a figure standing roughly 6.5 inches tall and featuring over 30 points of articulation. Daredevil includes five interchangeable head portraits, including an unmasked Matt Murdock and a battle-damaged portrait, along with multiple interchangeable hands and an assortment of iconic gravity-breaking batons. Collectors also get a nice set of effect accessories like the Modular Ricochet display, baton-throwing effects, impact blasts, grapple hook batons, and a special Radar Sense FX piece. The Mezco One:12 Collective Daredevil figure is available for preorder for $116 with a September 2027 release.

"By day, Matt Murdock fights for justice in the courtroom. By night, he takes to the streets of Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil, using his heightened senses and extraordinary fighting skills to protect the city from those who prey on it. The One:12 Collective Daredevil brings the iconic Marvel hero to life with five interchangeable head portraits, including an unmasked look and a battle-damaged portrait, capturing the determination and grit of a vigilante who refuses to back down."

"Armed with an assortment of batons, Daredevil comes ready for action. Included are batons, baton-throwing FX, the One:12 Modular Ricochet FX with interchangeable impact blasts and motion posts to bring his acrobatic fighting style to life, and a radar sense FX effect that pays tribute to his extraordinary ability to perceive the world around him. Additional interchangeable hands and accessories offer plenty of options for recreating his most dynamic poses."

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