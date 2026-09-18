Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

Mezco Toyz Unveils One:12 Baron Bends – Neatherverse Edition

Mezco Toyz is back with Rumble Con 2026 and a new One:12 Collective release is here with the exclusive Baron Bends - Neatherverse Edition

Article Summary Mezco Toyz brings Baron Bends back for RumbleCon 2026 with the One:12 Collective Neatherverse Edition exclusive.

Baron Bends gets an alternate-universe makeover with a bold black-and-white design inspired by the colorless Neatherverse.

The One:12 Baron Bends figure includes Aquaticons, Omni Glaive, Weigh of Woes, Remedipods, and extra hands.

Mezco’s Baron Bends Neatherverse Edition is priced at $135, with collectors able to join the waitlist now online.

Mezco Toyz is back as they prepare for Rumble Con 2026 with new reveals, exclusives, and giveaways. As usual, a member of the Rumble Society is back with a brand-new, special, limited-edition variant for the online convention. Baron Bends is an original character created by Mezco Toyz a few years ago, and he is back with a brand-new and updated alternate-universe variant. The Neatherverse Baron Bends comes from a universe where color has disappeared, giving this aquatic warlord a new black-and-white color scheme.

This warlord is now ready to invade your Rumble Society One:12 Collective collection. Baron Bends is packed with a nice assortment of power weapons and accessories, including his iconic Aquaticons, an aquatic base, the Omni Glaive, Weigh of Woes, Remedipods, swappable hands, and a secondary armored head sculpt. It's always fun to see Mezco Toyz continuing to expand their Rumble Society One:12 series with new variants, and fans can join the waitlist right now on the Mezco Toyz Store for $135.

One:12 Collective Baron Bends – Neatherverse Edition

"A strange presence has emerged from the depths of the Neatherverse. In a reality where color has faded into shadow, Baron Bends returns in a stark monochromatic form. Clad in his Leviathan Armor, the Aqua-Knight ventures through an unfamiliar world filled with unknown dangers, armed with the same powerful technology and weaponry that have carried him through countless battles."

"The One:12 Collective Baron Bends: Neatherverse Edition features the Leviathan Armor rendered in a striking black-and-white color scheme, complete with an interchangeable helmet portrait, illuminated chest reactor, and forearm gauntlets. The advanced Aqua-Knight armor is built to withstand the harshest conditions as Baron navigates the strange and unpredictable Neatherverse."

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