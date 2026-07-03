Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Unveils One:12 Batman: The Animated Series Noir Edition

Mezco Toyz has debuted the One:12 Collective Batman: The Animated Series Noir Edition action figure.

Mezco Toyz is gearing up for Mezco Con 2026 with a wave of exclusive collectibles, including a striking new release for DC fans. The company has officially unveiled the One:12 Collective Batman: The Animated Series – Noir Edition, giving Bruce Timm's iconic Dark Knight a dramatic monochrome makeover inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The Noir Edition features Batman in a black, gray, and white color palette that pays homage to the show's timeless art style. The figure includes two interchangeable head portraits, a grappling hook launcher with line, two Batarangs, and 11 interchangeable hands for a wide variety of display options.

Batman also comes outfitted in a tailored fabric bodysuit with a sculpted utility belt, gloves, and boots, while a wired cape allows collectors to recreate dynamic, animated-inspired poses. A themed One:12 Collective display base and adjustable display post round out the release. The One:12 Collective Batman: The Animated Series – Noir Edition is available now as a Mezco Con 2026 exclusive for $120 through the Mezco Toyz online store, so get yours while you can. I am Vengeance!

"The Dark Knight emerges from the shadows in striking monochrome. Inspired by Batman: The Animated Series, the One:12 Collective Batman: Noir Edition reimagines Gotham's legendary protector in a dramatic black, white, and gray color palette that pays homage to the timeless style of the acclaimed animated series."

"Batman is outfitted in a tailored fabric costume featuring a textured bodysuit, sculpted utility belt, gauntlets, and boots. His wired cape allows for dynamic, animated-inspired posing, while two interchangeable head portraits capture both his stoic determination and battle-ready intensity. Always prepared for Gotham's most dangerous criminals, Batman comes equipped with his signature grappling hook and launcher, two batarangs, and multiple interchangeable hands for recreating iconic moments from the beloved series."

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