Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, Michael Myers

Mezco Toyz Unveils Rob Zombie's Halloween One:12 Michael Myers

Mezco Toyz brings Rob Zombie’s Halloween to life with a new and terrifying Michael Myers One:12 Collective figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a Michael Myers One:12 Collective figure based on Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) remake.

The Michael Myers figure stands 6.7 inches tall with over 28 points of articulation and weathered coveralls.

Three head portraits, nine hands, and signature accessories help recreate key Michael Myers horror moments.

Pre-orders are live now for $116, with the Michael Myers One:12 Collective figure scheduled for August 2027.

Mezco Toyz is heading back to Haddonfield with a terrifying new release as Michael Myers from Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) joins the One:12 Collective lineup. Rob Zombie's Halloween (2007) reimagined John Carpenter's iconic 1978 horror classic, offering a darker look at the origins of Michael Myers. The film explores Michael's troubled childhood before following his escape from Smith's Grove Sanitarium and his return to Haddonfield, Illinois, where teenager Laurie Strode becomes his target. The Shape is now back, ready to stalk collectors' shelves with a detailed new figure inspired by the brutal horror remake.

Standing approximately 6.7 inches tall, Michael Myers features a highly detailed sculpt, weathered coveralls, and over 28 points of articulation. The figure includes three interchangeable head portraits, nine interchangeable hands, and plenty of accessories to recreate memorable moments from the film. Collectors also get a hunting knife, a butcher's knife, a loose mask, a jack-o'-lantern, and a tombstone bearing the Myers name. The Halloween (2007) Michael Myers One:12 Collective figure is up for pre-order right now at $116, with an expected August 2027 release.

Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective: Halloween (2007): Michael Myers

"Michael Myers from Rob Zombie's Halloween joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Michael Myers figure features three interchangeable head portraits, including his signature mask and two additional looks. Dressed in weathered coveralls, he comes ready to recreate his most chilling moments from the film. Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield, leaving a trail of terror in his wake. Silent, relentless, and seemingly unstoppable."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE MICHAEL MYERS FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Nine (9) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R) One (1) pair of open hands (L&R) One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of gripping hands (L&R) One (1) thumbs-up hand (R)



COSTUME:

Weathered coveralls

Work boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) hunting knife

One (1) butcher's knife

One (1) loose mask

One (1) jack-o'-lantern

One (1) tombstone with "Myers" inscription

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with adjustable posing post

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