Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: killer clowns from outer space, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz's One:12 Collective Adds Jumbo from Killer Klowns

Mezco Toyz brings Killer Klowns from Outer Space's Jumbo to the One:12 Collective with three interchangeable head portraits and 28 points of articulation.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz adds Jumbo from Killer Klowns from Outer Space to the One:12 Collective in a 6.7-inch scale release.

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo figure features 28 points of articulation, 3 portraits, and 10 hands.

Jumbo includes twisted circus accessories like a candy gun, giant mallet, popcorn, party horn grabber, and trick bag.

Preorders are live at Mezco Toyz for $116, with Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo set for a June–August 2027 release.

The circus is coming to town, but fans might want to think twice before buying a ticket. Mezco Toyz has just unveiled their newest One:12 Collective Killer Klowns from Outer Space figure as Jumbo steps onto the stage. This sinister alien clown is ready for some new bloody fun as Mezco has packed it with creepy expressions and plenty of twisted circus accessories. Coming in at roughly 6.7 inches tall, Jumbo will have 28 points of articulation, three interchangeable head portraits, and ten interchangeable hands. Mezco Toyz was sure to faithfully capture his signature quilted clown suit with metallic blue accents, which pairs well with his devious grin.

The fun does not end there, as Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo will come with plenty of circus tools to keep guests entertained for hours. This will include a candy gun, a giant mallet, a piece of popcorn, a party horn grabber, and a trick bag with a built-in internal metal frame. The Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo One:12 Collective figure is currently available to preorder directly through the Mezco Toyz Store for $116. He is set to release between June and August 2027. Be on the lookout for some of the other Klowns with Mezco, like the MDS Roto Plush Slim.

"The circus is in town, and the clowns are anything but funny. Jumbo from Killer Klowns from Outer Space joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Jumbo figure features three interchangeable head portraits, capturing the sinister grin and grotesque expressions of this otherworldly entertainer."

"Dressed in his signature quilted clown suit with metallic blue accents, Jumbo comes equipped with a collection of twisted circus props, including a candy gun, giant mallet, and party horn grabber. Hailing from the far reaches of outer space, Jumbo is part of an alien invasion disguised as a traveling circus. With his bizarre weapons and appetite for human victims, this Killer Klown proves the show must go on — whether the audience likes it or not."

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