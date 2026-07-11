Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Michelangelo Joins NECA's Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Line

New Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures from NECA are dropping — gamers won't want to miss them

NECA is bringing the heroes in a half shell back into the Fortnite universe with brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover figures. Following the success of previous Fortnite Fortnitemares collectibles, Michelangelo is now ready to enter the battle royale with a design inspired directly by his appearance in Epic Games' hit game. He features an all-new sculpt with game-accurate details, which will come in at 7" tall and is ready for some victory royales. NECA also made sure to give this new release updated articulation for improved movement and poseability. Just like all of the other NECA x Fortnite Mikey comes equipped with his signature weapon, interchangeable hands, and a special code that unlocks the Ninja Stance Mikey Emote in the game.

From his bright design to his game-inspired details, this release perfectly blends the classic world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the colorful style of Fortnite. Michelangelo will now be able to be displayed with the rest of his brothers, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, as they are ready to take on Squads. Fortnite fans can also add horror icons Leatherface, Michael Myers, and Billy the Puppet to this collection, as each of them also showcases Fortnite-inspired designs. These figures have not gone live online for pre-orders yet, but they are set to arrive in Target stores this month (July 2026) for the usual $35-$40 price tag.

Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Michelangelo

"Step into the action with the Fortnite and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover from NECA! Based on his appearance in the smash-hit video game, this Michelangelo action figure features an all-new sculpt and game-accurate details straight from the source. Plus, new articulation for increased movement and poseability. This 7-inch scale Michelangelo comes equipped with his signature nunchucks, interchangeable hands, and a special code to unlock the Ninja Stance Mikey Emote in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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