Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Michelangelo Shreds with Mondo's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 Line

Mondo continues to expand its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection with a new 1/6 scale Michelangelo figure who is ready to shred

Article Summary Mondo adds Michelangelo to its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1/6 MondoVerse line with a detailed 10-inch figure.

The TMNT Michelangelo Timed Edition includes four portraits, eye options, nunchucks, Thunder-Chucks, and gadgets.

Bonus gear includes a skateboard, gaming unit, tape player, backpack, full pizza, and alternate skate looks.

Mondo’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo Timed Edition is up for pre-order now at Mondo Shop for $250.

Mondo continues to expand its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection with a brand new 1/6 scale figure! Armed with his signature nunchucks, Michelangelo has become a fan-favorite Turtle since making his debut alongside Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael in Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's original comic book series. Now, Mikey is ready to shred the sewers, take on the Foot Clan, and grab a slice of pepperoni pizza with an impressive new release. Standing roughly 10 inches tall, Michelangelo is packed with Mondo's take on the iconic TMNT hero and loaded with detail and accessories.

Mikey comes with four interchangeable portraits, multiple eye options, a variety of nunchucks, a Turtle Com, Turtle Grapple, and even Phone-Chucks. Mondo also gives him some extra fun for this Timed Edition release, like a Mondo Gecko skateboard, Shell-Doc Gaming Unit, Eastman Tape Player, backpack, and a full pizza with its own box. But that is not all; Genghis and Napoleon of the Punk Frogs are also included, complete with Hawaiian shirts and an alternate look for Napoleon. The Mondo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo 1/6 Scale Timed Edition figure is now available for pre-order at the Mondo Shop for $250. Cowabunga!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Michelangelo – Timed Edition

"Cowabunga, dudes! Michelangelo rolls into the TMNT: MondoVerse with enough pizza, nunchucks, and attitude to take the fight to the Foot Clan … eventually. Packed with four swappable portraits and eye options, Mikey comes armed with his classic nunchucks, twirling nunchuck attachment and electrifying "Thunder-Chucks," plus a Turtle Com, Turtle Grapple and the totally practical Phone-Chucks."

"But there's more to life than fighting bad guys! Load up his Mondo Gecko skateboard, Shell-Doc Gaming Unit, Eastman Tape Player, backpack and enough swappable skate gear to give Mikey a look all his own. And when hunger strikes, there's a full pizza, box included. But that's not all… Genghis and Napoleon of the Punk Frogs join the party, complete with fabric Hawaiian shirts, acrylic eyes and a wacky alternate Napoleon look. Fight hard. Skate harder. Save room for pizza."

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