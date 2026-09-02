Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, iron studios

Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto's Day at the Park Disney Statue Coming Soon

Iron Studios unveils new 1/10 Art Scale Deluxe Disney Classics statue: Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto's Day at the Park

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Disney Classics 1/10 Art Scale Deluxe statue featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto.

The 12.4-inch Disney statue places the iconic trio under a tree in a charming, cartoon-inspired park display.

Hand-painted details and UV-reactive effects help this Disney collectible stand out even without a light-up feature.

Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto’s Day at the Park is up for pre-order now at $599 ahead of a Q2 2027 release.

Iron Studios is stepping into the Magic Kingdom once again with its newest Disney Classics statue. It is time to step into the park with a brand-new 1/10 Art Scale statue that measures 12.4 inches tall, 12.8 inches wide, and 10.3 inches deep. This hand-painted statue beautifully captures an iconic trio in an artistic, cartoon-inspired park setting. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their loyal companion Pluto are all together once again under a tree to have some and share some memories. A lot of detail has been applied throughout the statue, including the foliage and each character's iconic outfits.

While this Disney Classics statue doesn't feature a built-in light-up function, Iron Studios has incorporated UV-reactive elements, allowing it to shine under black light. Iron Studios continues to impress Disney collectors with its eye-catching deluxe Art Scale statues, and this will surely be one that fans won't want to miss. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto's Day at the Park 1/10 Scale statue is already up for pre-order at $599, with collectors expected to see its release in Q2 2027.

Disney Classic – Mickey, Minnie and Pluto's Day at the Park

"For nearly a century, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their loyal canine companion Pluto have brought joy, magic, and heartwarming adventures to generations of fans worldwide. Ever since his groundbreaking debut in Steamboat Willie (1928), Mickey has been the global ambassador of optimism and wonder, with the sweet, stylish Minnie forever by his side as his beloved partner in adventure. Joined by Pluto—Mickey's playful, mischievous, and fiercely loyal golden pup—this beloved trio represents the timeless heart and soul of classic Disney animation."

"Capturing the vintage warmth and charming nostalgic aesthetic of Disney's golden era, this hand-crafted collectible brings the timeless magic of these legendary characters right into your home. Carefully sculpted to reflect their iconic designs, expressive personalities, and joyful bond, this piece stands as a breathtaking tribute to animation history—bringing a touch of pure magic, laughter, and timeless heritage to any fan's collection."

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