Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Minions & Monsters, Wendy's

Minions & Monsters Invades Wendy's With Toys, Frostys, and Blind Boxes

Minions & Monsters is coming to Wendy's with limited-time collectible meals, a Banana Frosty Swirl, and blind-box figures for fans.

The Minions are heading to Wendy's this summer, and they are bringing plenty of collectible chaos along with them. To celebrate the upcoming release of Illumination's Minions & Monsters, Wendy's has unveiled a brand-new limited-time promo that blends exclusive collectibles, themed menu items, and a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor right from Gru's laboratory. The collaboration officially launched this week (June 15) and gives both kids and adult collectors a reason to visit the fast-food chain.

Leading the charge is the new Minions & Monsters Adult Meal, which includes a choice of a Big Bacon Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Hot & Crispy Fries, and the new Banana Frosty Swirl. However, each meal comes with one of four exclusive blind-box collectibles, and each mystery Minions creation has been created specifically for the promotion. This includes Minions themed as Frosty, Fries, and the truly special Wendy cosplay figure that is the highlight of the set!

Wendy's is also offering a Minions & Monsters Kids' Meal, which comes with one of six character-themed toys inspired by the upcoming animated adventure. In addition to the collectibles, Wendy's will also introduce several menu items inspired by the film that foodies or Minions fans can get behind. The biggest addition is the new Banana Frosty Swirl, which combines banana cream sauce with the iconic Vanilla Frosty or Chocolate if you desire. The fun continues with not one, but two, themed Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages: the Pineapple Minion MischieFizz and Goomi's Glimey Lime! Add one or both of these wacky new flavors to your Kids or Adult Minions meal for the ultimate Minions & Monsters experience.

While fast-food movie tie-ins are nothing new, the collectible component is a treat for fast-food toy collectors or Minions fans. Between the blind-box figures, Kids' Meal toys, and exclusive packaging, Wendy's has created yet another delightful collab that fans will appreciate. With the debut of Wendy's Frosty Frights, DC Rides, and now Wendy's Minions, fast food collectibles are back and better than ever. Be sure to check out your local Wendy's to get one of these meals today!

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