Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Mistress Armada Slays with New G.I. Joe Classified Series Release

Prepare for action: Hasbro has unveiled Mistress Armada, a new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, due November 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils G.I. Joe Classified Series #210 Mistress Armada, a new Iron Grenadiers commander rising within Cobra.

The 6-inch G.I. Joe figure includes a saber, scabbard, goggles, gold pistol, money fan, and masked head.

Mistress Armada adds a regal, high-ranking presence to Cobra and hints at deeper G.I. Joe enemy storytelling.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Mistress Armada is up for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a November 2026 release.

Hasbro is back with a new G.I. Joe Classified Series release as they are expanding Cobra's leadership structure with the introduction of Mistress Armada! This is a newly revealed G.I. Joe Classified Series figure who is tied to the Iron Grenadiers faction and is ready to take on the Joes. Emerging from the shadow of Destro's expanding influence, Armada showcases a commanding new presence within the Cobra hierarchy. The figure includes a saber and scabbard, attachable goggles, a gold pistol, a money fan, and a stylized golden head mask. She is designed as a new high-ranking commander figure and will surely help strengthen any collector's growing Iron Grenadiers lineup.

Mistress Armada brings a strong sense of hierarchy to Cobra's expanding command structure and reinforces the faction's growing complexity. Her unique design stands out with a regal look, and could even be the next Destro if he happens to fall in battle. This new G.I. Joe Classified Series release feels like a deliberate push toward more character-driven Cobra storytelling within Hasbro's popular Classified Series. Pre-orders are currently available through Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a November 2026 release date alongside other Classified Series figures such as Duke, Toxo-Viper, and Iceberg.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #210, Mistress Armada

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet."

"From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Mistress Armada comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Mistress Armada figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including saber, scabbard, goggles, alternate gold masked head, and a fan of money."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!