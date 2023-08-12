Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Mandalorian

Moff Gideon Suits Up with Hot Toys For A New The Mandalorian Figure

A new The Mandalorian figure has arrived from Hot Toys as Moff Gideon is suiting in his Beskar armor for a new 1/6th scale figure

The battle for Mandalore rages on as Moff Gideon has escaped from New Republic custody to continue his mission. Backed by some new Imperial Armored Commandos, Moff Gideon suits up in his very own set of Beskar armor. He now comes face to face with Bo-Katan and Din Djarin, who want to bring Mandalore back to its former glory. Hot Toys has captured this Season 3 version of Moff with a brand new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. The likeness of Giancarlo Esposito has been faithfully captured here and will feature rotatable eyes. Hot Toys has included a nice set of accessories like a jetpack, a pistol, a whipcord, a flamethrower effect, an electro staff, a crushed Darksaber, and a display base. Finish off your The Mandalorian 1/6 scale collection by bringing Moff Gideon home in December 2024 for $280. Pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collection, and he can be found right here.

Relive The Mandalorian Season 3 with Hot Toys

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale Moff Gideon™ Collectible Figure. "I shall deal with our Mandalorian friends." – Moff Gideon. Thought to be taken in by the New Republic for trial, Moff Gideon was saved by Imperial Armored Commandos and continued his cloning project on the planet on Mandalore where he faced off with the Mandalorian resistance led by Bo-Katan Kryze. Today Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the brand new 1/6th scale Moff Gideon collectible figure based on the The Mandalorian™ live action series' latest season!"

"The highly-accurate collectible figure specially features a newly developed head sculpt with incredible likeness and rotatable eyes, detailed beskar helmet, armor and outfit, a jetpack, electrostaff in extended and collapsed mode, a blaster pistol, a whipcord, flamethrower effect accessory, a display base, and a crushed Darksaber hilt! This formidable member of the Empire will definitely be an excellent addition to your Star Wars™ collection!"

