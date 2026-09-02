Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, the real ghostbusters

Mondo Debuts The Real Ghostbusters 1/12-Scale Louis Tully & Grundel

A new The Real Ghostbusters 1/12-scale figure set is on the way from Mondo with the Louis Tully & Grundel Timed Edition set

Article Summary Mondo expands The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 line with a Louis Tully Timed Edition figure set packed with ghostbusting gear.

The 5.9-inch Louis Tully figure includes alternate portraits, extra hands, a Proton Pack, Ghost Trap, PKE Tracker, and goggles.

The Real Ghostbusters set also adds Grundel, Grundel Alec, and a Proton Pack Slimer accessory for animated display options.

Pre-orders are live at Mondo for $202 from September 1 to September 19, with The Real Ghostbusters set due in May 2027.

Louis Tully is joining the Ghostbusters team with a brand-new 1/12-scale figure set from Mondo. Mondo continues to expand its line of The Real Ghostbusters figures, further expanding the roster. Their faithful companion and friend, Louis Tully, is now ready to suit up and bust some ghosts alongside his friends with this brand-new 5.9-inch-tall figure. This figure set is loaded with fun accessories, starting with Louis Tully himself, who comes with interchangeable portraits, extra hands, and all of the iconic Ghostbusters equipment needed to join the team.

This new The Real Ghostbusters set will also feature some ghoulish fiends, including the Grundel and Grundel Alec figure. Mondo was sure to incorporate some backup with this set as well, adding a Proton Pack Slimer accessory figure to help Louis bust some ghosts. These figures are beautifully detailed with an animated design that collectors will surely appreciate. The Real Ghostbusters Louis Tully and Grundel 1/12 figure set is currently up for pre-order at $202. Pre-orders are already live through the Mondo Store, with the pre-order window running from September 1 through September 19 and a May 2027 release.

The Real Ghostbusters – Louis Tully & Grundel Figure Set

"Everybody deserves a chance to bust ghosts. Louis Tully suits up for THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS with everything he needs to join the team, including a proton pack, Ghost Trap, PKE Tracker, Ecto Goggles, and more. But that's not all… This Timed Edition also includes the nightmare inducing Grundel, complete with a Grundel Alec accessory figure, interchangeable portraits, and everything needed to recreate one of the animated series' most memorable supernatural encounters."

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Louis Tully Figure

Louis Smiling Portrait

Louis Frowning Portrait

x2 Pairs of Louis Hand Swaps

Proton Pack and Particle Thrower with Stream Attachment

Ecto Goggles

PKE Tracker

Ghost Trap

Grundel Ghost Trap

Proton Pack Slimer Accessory Figure with Stream Attachment

Grundel Figure

Grundel Neutral Portrait

Grundel Scary Portrait

Grundel Smiling Portrait

x2 Pairs of Grundel Hand Swaps

Grundel Alec Accessory Figure

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