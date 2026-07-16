Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Debuts Timed Edition Masters of the Universe 200X Keldor Figure

Mondo is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2026 with some brand new exclusives for Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Mondo unveils a Masters of the Universe 200X Keldor Timed Edition figure, spotlighting Skeletor’s tragic origin.

The 1/12-scale Keldor release includes swappable portraits, hands, fabric cape, Havoc Staff, sword, and acid vial.

A melting portrait captures Keldor’s transformation, making this Masters of the Universe collectible a standout release.

Pre-orders open July 22 on the Mondo Shop for $115, with first orders shipping in October 2026 and later in 2027.

Mondo continues to expand its Masters of the Universe lineup with the reveal of its latest 1/6-scale figure based on the 200X animated series: Keldor. Mondo has done an incredible job bringing He-Man and the Masters of the Universe into premium 1/6 and 1/12 scale, and now fans can witness the tragic rise of Skeletor. Before becoming the infamous villain Skeletor, Keldor was a man, the ambitious brother of King Randor. His betrayal and lust for power ultimately led him down a dark path, and Mondo has faithfully recreated that transformation.

The Masters of the Universe 200X Keldor includes an impressive assortment of accessories, including interchangeable hands, multiple head sculpts, the Havoc Staff, swords, and an acid vial. One standout portrait captures the iconic moment when acid burns Keldor's face, revealing the iconic and signature skeletal features that foreshadow his transformation into Skeletor. This impressive figure will surely be the highlight of any fan's growing 200X collection and is a nice SDCC 2026 release from Mondo. The Masters of the Universe 200X Keldor Timed Exclusive Edition 1/6 Scale Figure will retail for $115. Pre-orders begin on the Mondo Shop on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 AM EST, with the first 1,500 orders expected to ship in October 2026, and all remaining orders arriving in February 2027.

Masters of the Universe 200X – Keldor 1/12 Scale – Timed Edition

"Witness the rise of Eternia's most infamous villain. Mondo's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 1/12 Scale Line brings the highly detailed design of our 1/6 scale figures to a brand new dimension. Based on the highly influential MOTU 200X series, Mondo's take on Keldor™ features his iconic weapons, fabric cape, acid vial, and swappable portraits and hands. The first 1500 units purchased will be shipped in October 2026, with all following purchases shipped February 2027."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Keldor Figure

Standard Portrait

Angry Portrait

Snarky Portrait

Melting Portrait

Havoc Staff

Double Blade Sword

Acid Vial

3 sets of hands – fists, c-grip, open

Fabric Cape

Figure Stand

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