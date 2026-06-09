Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Gargoyles, mondo

Mondo Reveals New 1/6 Scale Disney's Gargoyles Goliath & Bronx Set

The Manhattan Clan is back as Mondo has revealed their latest set of 1/6 scale figures starting with Disney’s Gargoyles

Article Summary Mondo launches its new Disney’s Gargoyles 1/6 scale line with Goliath, the powerful leader of the Manhattan Clan.

The Gargoyles Goliath figure stands 13 inches tall with a 14-inch wingspan and includes Bronx as a sculpted companion.

Accessories include four portraits, swappable hands and hair, open and folded wings, the Phoenix Gate, and a mace.

Mondo’s limited edition Gargoyles Goliath set is expected to go up for pre-order this week for a retail price of $350.

Mondo has built an impressive reputation for bringing fan-favorite characters to life through its premium 1/6-scale figure line. Over the years, the company has expanded its catalog with releases inspired by beloved animated properties, including Batman: The Animated Series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, X-Men: The Animated Series, and most recently, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Now, another iconic 1990s franchise is joining the lineup as Disney's Gargoyles makes its long-awaited debut. Leading the charge for this brand-new line is Goliath, accompanied by his loyal gargoyle beast companion, Bronx!

Coming in at 13" tall with an impressive 14" wingspan, Goliath is the power, fury, heart, and soul of the Manhattan Clan. Mondo has packed this release with an extensive selection of accessories, including multiple interchangeable portraits, an alternate hairpiece, swap-out hands, open- and closed-wing displays, a mace, the Phoenix Gate, and a fully sculpted Bronx figure. Mondo really loaded this new 1/6 release with some remarkable sculpting and screen-accurate paint applications. Mondo has faithfully translated the beloved animated hero from screen to shelf. Disney's Gargoyles Limited Edition Goliath figure is expected to go up for pre-order this week with a retail price of $350.

"We are defenders of the night" Pulled from the shadows and forged in stone, the Leader of the Manhattan Clan is ready for the night shift in Mondo's 1/6 figure line. This Limited Edition figure stands at 13" tall with an amazing wingspan of 14". The set comes complete with four portraits, two hair attachments, an array of swappable hands, and even more accessories including the exclusive Bronx companion figure and swappable folded wings!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Goliath Figure

Smirk Portrait

Scowl Portrait

Scream Portrait

Scream Portrait with White Eyes

x2 Swappable Hair Attachments – Relaxed, Flowing

Open Wings

x4 Pairs of Hands

Morningstar

Phoenix Gate

Broken Phoenix Gate

Werewolves Book

Figure Stand

Bronx Vinyl Companion Figure

Swappable Folded Wings

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