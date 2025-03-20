Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mondo Summons Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Super Shredder Vinyl

Mondo expands their growing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl collection with the fury of the Super Shredder

Article Summary Mondo unveils a new Super Shredder Soft Vinyl figure for TMNT fans, standing 12.35 inches tall.

The figure is inspired by Shredder's transformation in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze".

Super Shredder comes equipped with accessories like a fireball, mace, small turtle, and mutagenic ooze.

Pre-orders are live now at Mondo Shop, with a planned release date in September 2025.

Mondo is rising from the sewers once again as they have a new Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles Soft Vinyl figure. We have already seen the brother leap into action along with a few allies like Mondo Gecko and even some villains. Well, this big bad leader of the Foot Clan has now arrived, and he has bulked up to finish the job once and for all. The Super Shredder has arrived as the monstrous, mutated form of Oroku Saki juices up to join your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection. This transformation first appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze in 1991, where Shredder consumes a vial of mutagenic ooze.

The ooze increases his size, strength, and armor, turning him into a hulking, nearly unstoppable force. Mondo has now brought this hulked-out villain to life with a new Soft Vinyl TMNT figure that stands 12.35" tall. Super Shredder comes with a nice set of accessories, including a fireball, a mace, a small turtle, and a mutagen ooze canister. He will surely tower over Mondo's other TMNT Soft Vinyl figure and come in at the whopping price of $150. Pre-orders are already live on the Mondo Shop with a September 2025 release date.

TMNT – Super Shredder Soft Vinyl Figure from Mondo

"Our TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line returns this week with a SUPER version of the SHREDDER! Armed with a massive mace and all the Mutagen we had, our oozed out Super Shredder Soft Vinyl Figure towers over the rest of our TMNT line. Maniacally detailed and hungry for vengeance, this big bad is beefed up and ready to crush the Turtles with a blast of green fire."

"Brought to you by our own mutant-mincing Foot Clan, including James Groman (Concept Design), Brandon Gash and Alex Brewer (Sculpt), Hilary Arce (Paint), Jordan Christianson (Packaging Design), Knightowl Photography (Photography) and Aaron Conley (Packaging Art). Available to pre-order Thursday, March 20 at NOON CT … only at MondoShop.com."

