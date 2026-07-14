Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: ghostbusters, mondo

Mondo Unveils Exclusive The Real Ghostbusters Citizen Ghost 4-Pack

The ghostly doppelgängers of The Real Ghostbusters are ready for revenge as Mondo unveils their latest 1/12 scale 4-pack figure set

Article Summary Mondo unveils a Ghostbusters Citizen Ghost 1/12 scale 4-pack based on the iconic The Real Ghostbusters episode.

The set includes spectral Peter, Ray, Egon, and Winston with glow-in-the-dark features and swappable heads and hands.

Ghostbusters accessories include proton packs, traps, stream effects, marshmallow goo, Slimer, and bonus ghosts.

Priced at $365, the timed-edition Ghostbusters set ships first 1,000 orders in July 2026, then February 2027.

Mondo is bringing one of the most iconic episodes of The Real Ghostbusters to life with a brand-new collector set featuring some unusual versions of the Ghostbusters. Coming straight from the classic episode "Citizen Ghost," the Spectral Ghostbusters are back and ready to cause chaos throughout New York City. This episode served as a direct sequel to the original 1984 Ghostbusters film and explained how the team transitioned from their movie uniforms into the colorful outfits seen throughout the animated series. After defeating Gozer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, the Ghostbusters' original uniforms became contaminated with supernatural energy.

Eventually, these uniforms transformed into ghostly duplicates of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore. Mondo is now bringing these ghostly versions to life with a brand-new 1/12 scale action figure four-pack. Each figure features glow-in-the-dark ghostly head sculpts, interchangeable hands, and standard swappable parts for each Ghostbuster. The set is packed with accessories, including proton packs, ghost traps, proton stream effects, marshmallow pieces, and a few ghosts to bust! The Citizen Ghost Spectral Ghostbusters timed edition four-pack will be available for $365. The first 1,000 units purchased on the Mondo Shop will ship in July 2026, while additional units will release in February 2027.

"Decked out in supernatural covered jumpsuits and wielding corrupted proton packs, these green ghostly doppelgängers turn the hunters into the hunted in one of the series' most iconic showdowns. This set includes Ghost Peter, Egon, Ray, and Winston, featuring a translucent material with glow in the dark "spectral" attachments on their eyes and mouth, as well as glow in the dark attachable "marshmallow" goo. The set is made complete with a load of accessories including swappable Human heads and hands, proton packs, Slimer, Orange ghost, Bug-eyed ghost, and more! The first 1000 units purchased will be shipped in July 2026, with all following purchases shipped February 2027."

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Ghost Peter Venkman with Regular Peter Head & Hands Swap

Ghost Egon Spengler with Regular Egon Head & Hands Swap

Ghost Ray Stantz with Regular Ray Head & Hands Swap

Ghost Winston Zeddemore with Regular Winston Head & Hands Swap

Slimer Accessory Figure with Removable Food Accessories

Orange Ghost Accessory Figure

Bug-Eyed Ghost Accessory Figure

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