Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Mondo Unveils New X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6-scale Jean Grey

Return to the '90s with Mondo as they unveil their newest X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6-scale figure featuring Jean Grey

Article Summary Mondo expands its X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6 line with a screen-accurate Jean Grey in bold cel-shaded style.

The 11.25-inch X-Men Jean Grey figure includes multiple portraits, hair swaps, hands, and powerful psychic effects.

Accessories include a wearable Cerebro helmet, Magneto helmet effect piece, and a bonus Cyclops head sculpt.

Mondo’s X-Men Jean Grey 1/6 scale figure is priced at $245 and is set to go up for pre-order next week.

Jean Grey is one of the main members of the X-Men, and she has now come to life with a brand-new 1/6-scale figure from Mondo. Mondo continues to expand their X-Men: The Animated Series collection by bringing some of the iconic heroes and villains of the franchise to life. Up next is Marvel Girl herself, who has been faithfully brought to life right off the TV screen, with an impressive sculpt and screen-accurate design. Mondo really goes all out with these figures, and Jean Grey will be cel-shaded, come with a variety of swappable face plates, and a nice set of swap-out hair pieces.

Since Jean is an Omega-level mutant, Mondo ensures that she will come with a nice variety of mutant ability accessories, as well as a wearable Cerebro mask. Other accessories will include additional hands, a soft hand featuring Magneto's helmet, as well as a bonus Cyclops head for his Mondo 1/6-scale figure. This impressive 11.25-inch-tall figure will be priced at $245, and she is said to go up for pre-order next week on the Mondo Shop.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Jean Grey – Limited Edition

"Mind over matter. One of the most powerful mutants to ever join the X-Men, Jean Grey brings her formidable telepathic and telekinetic abilities to Mondo's X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 Scale line. Featuring multiple portraits, swappable hands, psychic effect accessories and more, our Jean Grey 1/6 Scale Figure captures the heart of the X-Men and hints at the incredible power waiting beneath the surface."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Jean Grey Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Eyes Closed Serene Portrait

Eyes Closed Intense Effort Portrait

Standard Ponytail Hairstyle

Hair Down Hairstyle

Cerebro Helmet

Cerebro Helmet Ponytail

x5 Pairs of Hands

x1 Pair of Telekinetic Blast Hands

x1 Pair of Psychic Triangle Hands

Telekinetic Bubble Hand with Magneto Helmet

Standard Forehead Crest

Psychic Energy Forehead Crest

Psychic Streak Forehead Crest

Psychic Blast Forehead Crest

Smiling Cyclops Portrait (compatible with '97 Cyclops 1/6 figure, sold separately)

Figure Base

Figure Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!